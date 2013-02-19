MultiCell Technologies Inc. Blog

MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:MCET), formerly went by Exten Industries until June 2004 and is based in Rhode Island. MCET is a clinical based biopharmaceutical company that provides liver cell based products for discovery in new drugs and therapeutic applications as well as neurological disorders, cancer and interventional cardiology. MCET is marketing the liver products under the licensee XenoTech LLC.

MCET has three subsidiary companies that it operates. They are MCT Rhode Island Corp., Xenogenics Corp., and MultiCell Immunotherapeutics Inc.

MultiCell Technologies is also researching treatments for multiple sclerosis and cancer as well.

This company currently has 4 drugs under development for the treatment of said diseases. They include MCT-125, MCT-465, MCT-475 and MCT-485.

MCET is currently trading for $.0044. Over the past 52 weeks this company has seen a low trade of $.001 and a high up to $.0059. MCET is almost at the peak of its trade. The previous close was at $.002. The company's market cap is a $5.60M.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.