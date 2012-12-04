Staying Dry With Municipal Bond Mutual Funds

One of the greatest challenges of the current investment climate is the need to walk the always shaky line between wealth acquisition and wealth preservation. Even in the best times, smart investors know that there is a correlation between higher risk and greater reward. Today, unfortunately, elevated risk seems endemic to every possible investment class, and the rewards are less likely to appear than ever before. Many have simply chosen to take their financial beating and park their funds in some form of ultimate preservation asset such as US Treasury bonds, even though they recognize that this is an essentially negative-return investment once inflation and taxes are taken into account.

Very few investors can stand negative ROI for very long, however. At least a small stream of revenue is to be preferred over a continuous drop in the investor's available capital. One of the best ways to balance the scales between wealth preservation and profit is to place some of your bets into tax free assets such as municipal bonds. Since many urban areas are in states of acute or imminent distress, an investor needs to move cautiously when taking any such investment into consideration. Every city's bonds, even those of places like Detroit, look good when reading the prospectus they provide to potentially interested parties.

The big problem is that the real story behind most municipal bonds is a strictly local one until it explodes into the national financial media with catastrophic consequences. Most investors simply do not have the time or the grasp of local conditions to accurately judge which cities are golden geese and which ones are brass turkeys.

This is where bond mutual funds come into play. With one of these funds, an investor can harness the in-depth knowledge of dedicated professional researchers and also spread out the risk among a large number of municipalities. If one city should encounter difficulties, it will no doubt be balanced out by another member of the fund that is performing above expectations.

After all, this is what bond mutual funds are designed to do. Preserve the investor's capital from the bite of the taxman, generate a steady stream of income, and insulate the investor from the grotesque and virtually incomprehensible gyrations in the current equity markets. The day will come when it will no longer be necessary to ride the storm out. Until then, muni bond funds provide a nice, safe place to park.