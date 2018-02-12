Good or bad, hard to say.

Garrison Keillor began his "Prairie Home Companion" review of life in his "hometown" with, "It was a quiet week in Lake Wobegon."

It wasn't a quiet week in the markets, but it was a clarifying week.

I reaffirmed my identity as a dividend investor. The portfolio exists to provide a relatively safe, growing stream of dividends. It's for supplemental retirement income, so I don't need to swing for the high yield fence with every purchase. My goal is for a 4.0% portfolio yield. When the market was at its height, the yield was more like 3.5%, but I edged it up a bit from there by occasionally taking profits and redeploying those funds into somewhat higher yielding, but still relatively safe, stocks.

Last week, each evening I reviewed and prioritized my watch list to be ready for the next day. Long periods of relative calm in a steadily rising market tend to be broken by sharp downward spikes. This is bad, right? Well, maybe not. If you're a net buyer, lower prices are better than higher prices. A sudden move down (as opposed to a market that drifts down) just means you need to keep your shopping list updated because it may require fast action. Fast action is not the same as hasty action. If you've thought through your strategy and developed a plan, you can move in quick, orderly fashion if necessary.

We must be prepared for more rapid market gyrations, exacerbated by the growing presence of "algos," computers that execute trades based on algorithms. When markets gyrate wildly as we experienced last week, we humans may need a minute to think about what to do. A couple of times last week I need to think about it over a cup of coffee. The algos don't need coffee, or even a minute to think. The more thought we can put into the process ahead of time, the more successful we'll be as we go up against the algos.

Last week, before each session I reminded myself to focus on quality. I've weighted the portfolio toward blue chip, dividend-paying stocks with high credit ratings and (mostly) long histories of dividend hikes. When the market sells off, that's where I look first for relative bargains. For example, this week I added to positions in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Microsoft (MSFT), 3M (MMM) and Apple (AAPL).

I could have maximized the portfolio's yield by adding to some of the higher yielding stocks in the portfolio, such as my REIT holdings. But, in prior weeks I had taken advantage of REIT weakness to bring those to my full target allocations except for National Retail Properties (NNN). Even though some of the REITs were deeper into my buy range, I chose to add to the higher credit rated holdings. Because NNN was relatively underweight, I used the downdraft to add some NNN.

I financed these purchases as much as possible with cash on hand. When the cash was exhausted, I prioritized stocks that I would be willing to sell. I sold some great stocks. I sold Hormel (HRL) first, followed by VF Corporation (VFC), then Coca-Cola (KO) and finally Genuine Parts (GPC). It hurt to let these go. But, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is rated AA+ and yields 4.06%; Pfizer rated AA and yields 3.98%; Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is rated AA- and yields 3.77%; Toronto-Dominion (TD) is rated AA- and yields 3.48%; Procter & Gamble (PG) is rated AA- and yields 3.45%. By contrast, HRL is rated A and yields 2.29%; VFC is rated A and yields 2.32%; GPC is unrated and yields 2.78%. KO was the toughest sell, rated AA- and yielding 3.43%.

After the dust settled in this not-so-quiet week, I felt very good about the net results. A much-needed, and long-anticipated correction finally arrived. The S&P 500 Index closed on February 9 at 2619.55, down from the February 2 close of 2762.13, for a loss of 5.4% for the week. This is on top of a 3.9% drop in the prior (ending February 2).

Each evening I calmly updated my spreadsheet and set targets for buying stocks that were being discounted by the market. In an avalanche, great stocks go on sale alongside mediocre stocks, and it's possible to improve the quality of the portfolio by rotating into higher quality stocks. I mentioned this on Thursday to a financial advisor friend. He agreed that great stocks sink along with the broad market and he said it's because they're included in index ETFs. He said the great stocks recover more quickly. That was my experience in the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

This morning, Seeking Alpha published my article, "Portfolio Reset: 2 Utilities Added," that chronicles last week's portfolio action, so I won't repeat that information here. The good news is that (in my opinion) I was able to improve the portfolio's overall quality and at the same time raise the portfolio income. I deployed most of the cash, which went from 4.65% on February 2 to 0.29% on February 9. Portfolio income was raised by 3.15% and the yield went from 3.75% to 4.06%, driven partly by more income (which is good), but mostly by lower prices (which is less good). I told a friend, "I've been working toward a 4.0% portfolio yield and the market did it for me this week!"

The portfolio is down 5.62% year-to-date, but still up 32.16% since 12/31/2015.

Below is a portfolio update after the "reset." Price is as of the close on February 9, 2018. Div is the annual dividend or distribution. Yield is the current yield. %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio. S&P is the Standard and Poor's credit rating for each company. (For the Vanguard exchange traded funds, M* indicates the number of stars given by Morningstar for each ETF.) CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend/distribution increases, as maintained by David Fish.

Holding Price Div Yield %Port S&P CCC Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 129.53 3.36 2.59% 3.34% AAA 55 Pfizer (PFE) 34.16 1.36 3.98% 3.22% AA 8 Microsoft (MSFT) 88.18 1.68 1.91% 3.17% AAA 16 3M (MMM) 225.21 5.44 2.42% 3.03% AA- 59 Apple (AAPL) 156.41 2.52 1.61% 2.98% AA+ 6 Merck (MRK) 54.87 1.88 3.43% 2.96% AA 7 Walmart (WMT) 99.37 2.04 2.05% 2.90% AA 44 Exxon (XOM) 75.78 3.08 4.06% 2.89% AA+ 35 Procter & Gamble (PG) 79.92 2.76 3.45% 2.87% AA- 61 Toronto-Dominion (TD) 56.22 1.91 3.40% 2.84% AA- 6 Royal Bank (RY) 78.62 2.90 3.68% 2.82% AA- 6 Cisco (CSCO) 39.53 1.16 2.93% 2.75% AA- 7 WP Carey (WPC) 61.15 4.04 6.61% 2.74% BBB 21 WEC Energy (WEC) 61.10 2.21 3.62% 2.74% A- 15 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 111.44 3.88 3.48% 2.63% A 45 BCE Inc (BCE) 44.39 2.40 5.41% 2.59% BBB+ 8 Dominion Energy (D) 74.38 3.34 4.49% 2.59% BBB+ 15 Duke Energy (DUK) 76.10 3.56 4.68% 2.56% A- 13 PPL Corp (PPL) 30.06 1.58 5.26% 2.53% A- 16 Automatic Data (ADP) 111.43 2.52 2.26% 2.50% AA 43 PepsiCo (PEP) 111.18 3.22 2.90% 2.50% A+ 45 Simon Property (SPG) 157.20 7.80 4.96% 2.47% A 8 Target (TGT) 72.45 2.48 3.42% 2.44% A 50 Nat'l Retail Prop (NNN) 37.29 1.90 5.10% 2.43% BBB+ 28 Realty Income (LO) 48.90 2.55 5.21% 2.41% BBB+ 25 Int Bus Mach (IBM) 149.51 6.00 4.01% 2.35% A+ 22 Ventas (VTR) 51.59 3.16 6.13% 2.32% BBB+ 8 Bkfld Renew (BEP) 32.12 1.87 5.82% 2.23% BBB+

Enterprise Prod (EPD) 25.98 1.69 6.51% 2.19% BBB+ 20 Magellan Mid (MMP) 66.28 3.62 5.46% 2.08% BBB+ 17 Tanger (SKT) 22.82 1.37 6.00% 2.05% BBB+ 24 Bkfld Infra (BIP) 40.51 1.88 4.64% 2.05% BBB+ 10 Pattern Energy (PEG) 18.74 1.68 8.96% 1.89% BB- 5 Hannon Arm (HASI) 20.70 1.32 6.38% 1.86% NR 5 Apple Hosp (APLE) 18.01 1.20 6.66% 1.62% NR

Texas Instru (TXN) 100.49 2.48 2.47% 1.35% A+ 14 NW Natural (NWN) 56.10 1.89 3.37% 1.26% A+ 62 Individual Equities



4.16% 92.14%



Van Total Mkt (VTI) 134.23 2.34 1.75% 0.90% 4*

Van Dev Mkts (VEA) 43.66 1.24 2.85% 1.96% 4*

Van Em Mkts (VWO) 45.64 1.06 2.32% 1.02% 3*

Van High Div (VYM) 82.92 2.40 2.90% 0.28% 5*

Van Mid-Cap Value (VOE) 108.01 2.07 1.92% 0.24% 4*

Van REIT (VNQ) 74.15 3.51 4.74% 2.08% 4*

Van Utility (VPU) 107.54 3.71 3.45% 1.09% 5*

ETFs



3.22% 7.58%





Last week I watched a TED Talk entitled "'Good' and 'bad' are incomplete stories we tell ourselves." It's her reflections as a mom raising her child. She tells an ancient parable that helped me put last week's market gyrations into a larger context:

"There's an ancient parable about a farmer who lost his horse. And neighbors came over to say, 'Oh, that's too bad.' And the farmer said, 'Good or bad, hard to say.' Days later, the horse returns and brings with it seven wild horses. And neighbors come over to say, 'Oh, that's so good!' And the farmer just shrugs and says, 'Good or bad, hard to say.' The next day, the farmer's son rides one of the wild horses, is thrown off and breaks his leg. And the neighbors say, 'Oh, that's terrible luck.' And the farmer says, 'Good or bad, hard to say.' Eventually, officers come knocking on people's doors, looking for men to draft for an army, and they see the farmer's son and his leg and they pass him by. And neighbors say, 'Ooh, that's great luck!' And the farmer says, 'Good or bad, hard to say.'"

I try to write a blog post each weekend, usually on Saturday. I delayed this post until the publication of my article that was published earlier this morning.

I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion. Your comments enrich our discussion.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.