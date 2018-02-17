(Photo of Mount Rushmore from SouthDakota.com)

A welcome respite from last week's flurry of trading

After a portfolio "reset" during the tumultuous week of February 5-9, I was happy to sit on my hands. I made no trades during the week of February 12-16.

I considered adding some shares of Ventas (VTR). On Friday, February 9, VTR reached a low of $49.17, which was down 9.5% from the February 2 closing price of $54.33. The stock tested this low on Monday through Thursday, coming closest on Wednesday at $49.35, for a yield of 6.40. I didn't pursue more shares of VTR because I'm comfortable with a 2.23% allocation and I'm heavy with REITs. However, I considered "backing up the truck" for more VTR and overweighting this stock because in my opinion the negative sentiment toward it (and REITs in general) is overdone.

On February 14, the day VTR made its $49.35 low for the week, the REIT Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) made a low of $20.80, for a yield of 6.32%. I'm long both VTR and HASI. In August 2014, I wrote one of the Seeking Alpha's early articles about HASI. I added HASI to the portfolio in July 2014 at $14.40, which at that time was a 6.11% yield. HASI was in the sustainable infrastructure business (solar panels, water efficiency, etc.) for 30 years prior to becoming a publicly-traded company in 2013. In just its fifth year as a publicly-traded stock, HASI was added to David Fish's list of Dividend Challengers.

While I like HASI and have no desire to sell all or part of the shares, I see Ventas in a more favorable light as one of the strongest healthcare REITs. For example, VTR has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+ while HASI is not rated.

As of the market close on February 16, VTR was $51.39 (6.15% yield), HASI was $20.88 (6.32% yield), WP Carey (WPC) was $61.81 (6.54% yield), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) was $22.57 (6.07% yield) and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) was $18.37 (6.53% yield).

There have been several SA articles about Realty Income (O), which closed the week at $49.95 (5.26% yield). Adam Aloisi's February 16 article discussed O in light of competition for yield from the bond market. A good companion read for this is Dane Bowler's January 16 article, "Debunking REIT Interest Rate Myths."

The quick rebound reinforced my commitment to quality

It's now a week old, but a February 11 Financial Times article put the roller-coaster week of February 5-9 in a helpful context, quoting Bridgewater's Bob Prince: "There had been a lot of complacency built up in markets over a long time, so we don't think this shakeout will be over in a matter of days."

The article also quoted Goldman Sachs' Brian Levine, who said that "longer term, I do believe this is a genuine regime change, one where you sell-the-rallies rather than buy-the-dips."

I agree that it's likely we will get further tests of the February 5-9 lows even if the market continues to trend generally higher.

The Heisenberg's February 16 article reviewed the past two volatile weeks, concluding with this insight:

"My guess would be that the disparity between how the market reacted to evidence of inflation this week and how the market reacted to evidence of inflation earlier this month will be reconciled sooner rather than later. Make sure you have a view on that. I'm not going to tell you what your view should be, but you need to have one. Either stocks were right in their interpretation this week or they were right earlier this month, but it can't possibly be both."

As I mentioned in an earlier post, broad market downturns can be opportunities to pick up high quality stocks that are pushed lower along with the rest of the market. The additional purchases of some of the stocks with higher credit ratings in the week of February 5-9, plus the strong performance of these stocks in the week of February 12-16 resulted in the portfolio becoming more heavily weighted to the blue chips.

Here are the portfolio's top ten stocks as of the close on February 16, with the portfolio percentage for each:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3.33%; Pfizer (PFE), 3.31%; Microsoft (MSFT), 3.20%; Apple (AAPL), 3.19%; 3M (MMM), 3.09%; Cisco (CSCO), 2.99%; Walmart (WMT), 2.96%; Merck (MRK), 2.94%; Procter & Gamble (PG), 2.87%; and Exxon Mobil (XOM), 2.83%.

I agree with the comments of Bob Prince and Brian Levine that we will see more volatility. As a long term investor, I'm more inclined to buy the dips than sell the rallies, but I'll be alert for rallies that lead individual stocks (or the entire market) into overbought territory.

Here are the portfolio stocks that are nearest my target buy price (which is included) for adding more shares:

BCE Inc (BCE) @ $44.48 is 1.3% over the target price of $43.90; PepsiCo (PEP) @ $111.06 is 1.7% over the target price of $109.12; Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) at $32.47 is 2.6% over the target price of $31.61; Exxon (XOM) @ $76.55 is 3.0% over the target price of $74.22; Simon Property Group (SPG) @ $156.11 is 3.1% over the target price of $151.31; Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) @ $66.62 is 3.5% over the target price of $64.28; Ventas (VTR) @ $51.32 is 3.9% over the target price of $49.38; Apple Hospitality (APLE) @ $18.37 is 3.9% over the target price of $17.65; Realty Income (O) @ $49.95 is 4.3% over the target price of $47.78; and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) @ $26.41 is 4.6% over the target price of $25.19.

Reflections about Washington's Birthday

George Washington was born on February 22, 1732. Washington's Birthday is celebrated on the 3rd Monday of February as a federal holiday and the stock market takes the day off to honor his memory.

Some states celebrate this as Presidents' Day. I'm always inspired and encouraged when I recall the courage and creative genius of early U.S. presidents. In 1789, the 69 members of the first Electoral College made George Washington (1789-1797) the only United States President unanimously elected by the Electoral College. John Adams (the second president, 1797-1801) and Thomas Jefferson (the third president, 1801-1809) were signers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. James Madison (the fourth president, 1809-1817) writer of some of the "Federalist Papers" was a leader at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. James Monroe (the fifth president, 1817-1825) was wounded in the Revolutionary War, served four terms as Governor of Virginia and as James Madison's Secretary of State.

On this holiday weekend, I'm inspired by the leadership coming from students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They are speaking with clarity to end school massacres, challenging the easy access to military assault rifles such as the AR-15, which are easily modified to shoot continuously until the trigger is released. The passion and determination of these students reminds me of the nation's founders who were not satisfied with the status quo and worked for a better world.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was born in Minneapolis in 1890. She moved to Miami write for the Miami Herald in 1925. As a young woman she was outspoken and politically conscious of the women's suffrage and civil rights movements. She became a freelance writer. At 79 she took a central role in the protection of the Everglades. She died in 1998 at 108. Douglas would be proud of the way the students of her namesake school have seized the moment to make something good come from a tragic, senseless crime.

(Photo from NaplesNews.com)

I try to write a blog post each weekend, usually on Saturday. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion. Your comments enrich our discussion.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.