Simplifying The Portfolio

Ideas gleaned during the week

TIPS

I began investing in stocks in February, 1982. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was around 800. So, it was a good time to enter the market. The long, upward march of equities has made equity investing relatively easy, a few major hiccups notwithstanding. It was also a good time for a bond investor to enter the market. The title of a February 5 1982 New York Times article was "RECORD SET ON 30 YEAR U.S. BONDS." The record was the interest rate. The U.S. Treasury offered 30 year bonds due in 2011 at 14%. The bonds sold in the $96 range for an average yield of 14.56%. Bond trader James J. Lowery said, "...I think the continued decline in inflation will be recognized one day and lead to the biggest bull market for bonds you ever saw." The article said the Consumer Price Index "rose only 9.6 percent in 1981, down from 12.5 percent in 1980, and is expected to increase 7 percent this year."

In a February 21 article, the Mad Hedge Fund Trader anticipates inflation ahead and he suggests buying TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities). TIPS are indexed to inflation, using the Consumer Price Index. The Mad Hedge Fund Trader offers this example:

"Let’s say you bought $1,000 worth of TIPS with a 1% coupon. If the CPI comes in at zero, your will receive $10 that year in interest payments. "If the CPI rises 2%, your $1,000 in principal increases to $1,020. Your 1% coupon is then calculated off of this new, higher amount and jumps to $10.20, giving you a total return of $32.10."

You can buy TIPS directly from the Treasury, and there are several TIPS ETFs, such as:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP);

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securites ETF (VTIP); and

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP).

Magic Yield Number

The Heisenberg's February 21 article asks, "What is the magic number on bond yields beyond which stocks selloff?" He quotes several bright analysts who say, in essence, "We don't know." The Heisenberg doesn't offer a number, either, but he points out that the velocity of increase is a critical factor. If rates rise fast, stock investors become jittery. It's hard for me to imagine a scenario in which I would choose bonds over stocks as long as I can find companies with strong balance sheets, good business prospects and a long commitment to raising the dividend.

NW Natural

I recently added NW Natural (NWN) to the portfolio. I owned it years back when it was Northwest Natural Gas. It's a small, slow-growing, low-yielding gas utility with an A+ credit rating from Standard & Poor's. I noticed the company's name change, but I didn't think much about it until I listened to NWN's 2017 Q4 earnings call held on February 23.

(NWN logo from Energy Trust of Oregon)

The name change may reflect the utility's strategic plan to move beyond natural gas. In December, NWN announced plans to purchase two small water utilities in Oregon and Idaho. The two water companies serve a total of nearly 6,500 customers.

Here's what Chief Executive Officer David Anderson said, from the transcript of the earnings call:

"Although the financial implications of these transactions are small in the near ­term, this is an exciting opportunity for the company over the long­term. As we have discussed in the past them with all of you, we strive to provide stable, growing gas utility earnings while seeking to add earning streams that have a similar risk and cash flow profile as our regulated gas utility. We believe the regulated water utility sector not only fits this profile, but it also aligns well with our core capabilities. Furthermore, the investment potential is promising. As the water industry is highly fragmented, and in many cases, these utilities have not been able to adequately invest in their infrastructure. "The American Society of Civil Engineers projects substantial water infrastructure investment gap of nearly $400 billion over the next 20 years. There are thousands of individual water utilities in the Pacific Northwest and across the Western region that are in need of capital and would benefit from consolidation. We believe our access to low­ cost capital are focused on customer service, our expertise in development, managing pipeline infrastructure and our ability to work constructively with regulators underscores the strategic rationale in the value we can add in this sector."

Making some portfolio shifts for simplicity

As the distribution phase gets closer, I've beefed up the percentage of blue-chip stocks with higher credit ratings. This has meant a somewhat lower yield (for now), but I believe it has improved the portfolio's relative safety. On Friday, I added a few more shares of Merck (MRK) and Walmart (WMT).

One of my 2018 goals is to increase the ETF component of the portfolio. I've become aware that as I get older it is more difficult to retain information. It helps me to listen to the portfolio companies' earnings webcasts. For several months I've been thinking about reducing the number of stocks in the portfolio Awhile back I had 40 stocks. Lately, it's been 37. My instincts tell me that I would be more effective managing 30 or so. A reduction in the number of companies fits nicely with my goal of increasing the ETF component.

The portfolio now has 33 individual equities and 7 ETFs

On Friday I closed four positions:

International Business Machines (IBM). As indicated in previous articles, I've had mixed opinions about IBM. Recently, technology has accounted for 16% of the portfolio's market value. I would like to add to the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) position and I would like to double the Texas Instruments (TXN) position. Given my desire to increase ADP and TXN, I decided to let IBM go. I considered selling TXN (which has had a strong run). IBM has a higher yield than both ADP and TXN, but I like their business models better and both ADP and TXN have less debt.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) owns wind farms. I like PEGI, but I decided to shift some money to stocks with higher credit ratings. PEGI is rated BB- by S&P. I still hold unrated Hannon Armstrong (HASI), which includes both solar and wind assets, and BBB+ rated Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which focuses on hydroelectric energy.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). This was a tough one. BIP has performed quite well for me. I like it a lot. But, I decided to hold just one of the Brookfield partnerships, and I stuck with BEP. Their business model is a bit easier for me to understand than their sister partnership BIP. I used some of the BIP proceeds to add more BEP.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). As I considered ways to simplify the portfolio, I decided that one pipeline MLP is enough. I used some of the MMP proceeds to add to my EPD position and my position in Exxon (XOM).

These sales raised the cash position from 0.47% to 5.99%. As of February 23, the portfolio is down 3.56% year-to-date, but still up 34.22% since 12/31/15. The current yield is 3.67%.

The week ahead

I continue to expect more volatility, which seems to be driven in part by movements in the rate of 10-year Treasury notes. The world economy continues to move forward in spite of geopolitical trouble spots. I believe the market will grind higher until long term interest rates move lower than short term rates. Corporations have benefited from less regulation and many of them will pay a lower tax rate in 2018. My two main market concerns are rising debt levels and growing divisions in our political and social fabric.

I will look for opportunities to buy on dips. The portfolio stocks that I would most like to add more shares are:

NW Natural , at $56.20, is 9.3% above my target price of $51.08, which would represent a yield of 3.7%;



Texas Instruments, at $107.04, is 7.3% above my target price of $99.20, which would equate to a yield of 2.5%; and

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), at $117.65, is 10.8% above my target price of $105.00, which would be a 2.4% yield.

Here are the five portfolio stocks that are nearest to my target price to consider adding more shares:

PepsiCo (PEP), at $109.68, is 0.5% above my target price of $109.12, which would represent a yield of 3.4%;

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), at $17.78, is 1.5% above my target price of $17.52, which would be a yield of 6.85%;

(APLE), at $17.78, is 1.5% above my target price of $17.52, which would be a yield of 6.85%; BCE Inc (BCE), at $44.47, is 1.6% above my target price of $43.76, which would equate to a yield of 5.5%;



Ventas (VTR), at $50.51, is 2.2% above my target price of $49.38, which would fetch a yield of 6.4%;

Simon Property Group (SPG), at $156.66, is 3.3% above my target price of $151.46, which would represent a yield of 5.15%.



I try to write a blog post each weekend, usually on Saturday. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion. Your comments enrich our discussion.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.