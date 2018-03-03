One Canadian Bank & Clorox

This week's activity

As part of my effort to simplify and streamline the portfolio, I decided to hold just one Canadian bank instead of two. The portfolio had included both Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Toronto-Dominion (TD), two of the "big 5" Canadian banks. All 5 of these Canadian banks share some strong characteristics. The choice between RY and TD is particularly difficult. I decided to keep RY, Canada's largest bank. Like TD, RY is making inroads into the U.S. market. RY has more exposure to Canada, which I like. TD may offer greater growth and diversification (with TD Ameritrade, for example), but RY may have a bit more strength in its banking operation. With TD's dividend raise this week from C$.60 to C$.67 per quarter, the dividend yields are very similar.

I used the proceeds from the sale of TD, along with cash that was in the portfolio, to add shares of some existing holdings:

The Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) stake doubled to 2.91% of the portfolio.

Some NW Natural (NWN) was added, bringing it to 2.80% of the portfolio.



Some PepsiCo (PEP) shares were added, bringing it to 2.81% of the portfolio.



When I made the initial investment in NWN a few weeks ago, my goal was to grow the position to be about the same as PEP. This was also my goal for TXN. All three of these companies have a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A+.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is another position that's been on my list to increase. I wanted to bring it in line with Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK) and Walmart (WMT). These shares have S&P credit ratings of AA. So, ...

I added more ADP, which is now 3.18% of the portfolio.

Finally:

I bought a few more shares of Procter & Gamble (PG), bringing it to 3.21% of the portfolio.

I added some Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), bringing it to 2.29% of the portfolio.

One of my 2018 goals is to increase the ETF component of the portfolio. So, in addition to the above individual stocks, this week I added some shares of three ETFs:

The Vanguard Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is now 2.97% of the portfolio. My goal is 4% of the portfolio.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is now 1.23% of the portfolio. My goal is 5% of the portfolio.

The Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) is now 0.77% of the portfolio. My goal is 2% of the portfolio.

These additions to existing portfolio positions took all the proceeds from the sale of TD and it reduced cash from 5.99% to 1.02% of the portfolio. You may remember that in the prior week I sold International Business Machines (IBM). At that time I decided to look for dips to add more ADP and TXN.

The current top 10 individual equity positions in the portfolio are:

ExxonMobil (XOM), 3.39% Pfizer, 3.39% Apple (AAPL), 3.36% Microsoft (MSFT), 3.34% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3.32% Merck, 3.23% Procter & Gamble, 3.21% Automatic Data Processing, 3.18% Royal Bank of Canada, 3.13% 3M (MMM), 3.10%.

When the market begins to wobble, I lean toward quality.

So, as of March 2, 2018, the portfolio is down 5.55% year-to-date and up 32.23% since 12/31/2015. The portfolio yield is now 3.92%.

Here are the current sector percentages of the portfolio's market value:

Real Estate, 18.0%

Utilities, 16.7%

Information Technology, 15.9%

Healthcare, 12.2%

Consumer Staples, 11.8%

Energy, 6.2%

Financials, 3.1%

Industrials, 3.1%

Consumer Discretionary, 2.5%

Telecommunications, 2.5%.

Dividend ETFs are 2.9%, International ETFs are 4.0%, and cash is 1.0%. I do not have an individual equity in the materials sector.

I put Ventas (VTR) in the healthcare sector. If VTR is put in the real estate sector, it lifts real estate to 20.28% and it lowers healthcare to 9.9%.

I'll provide a complete quarterly portfolio review at the end of March.

Gems gleaned from the week

David Trainer's February 28 article, "Only One Sector Has Experienced A True Earnings Recovery," mentions his distinction between GAAP earnings (generally accepted accounting procedures) and what he calls "economic earnings." He says the technology sector is the only one of the 11 S&P sectors that has shown real growth. He maintains that GAAP earnings are too easily manipulated, so he defines economic earnings as net operating profit after tax (NOPAT).

Gary Gordon's February 28 article, "The Most Dangerous Stock Market Ever? Either Way, Have A Plan," provides a timely word of caution in a turbulent market. Markets get in trouble when computers do most of the thinking. (During the real estate bubble that led to the Great Recession, it seemed that both humans and computers had stopped thinking, bundling various unknown derivatives into mysterious packages.) Gary cites a 2015 briefing by the New York branch of the Federal Reserve about algorithmic stock trading, which pointed to market disruptions and heightened volatility. Gary wrote:

"In truth, the implications are more straightforward than the algorithms themselves. When computers are all buying at the same time, you get a melt­up. Nobody seems to mind when that occurs. Yet the time will come when algorithmic programs simultaneously sell. The melt­up becomes a melt­down that will not stop in modest correction­like fashion. The declines in price would eventually trigger margin calls that lead to forced liquidation of shares. At that point, neither human participants nor algorithms will be "buying the dip." Like a snowball rolling down a mountain and picking up ferocious speed, a negative feedback loop of selling would morph into panic for human beings. The only desire will be the desire to protect capital."

Russ Koesterich's February 28 article, "With Volatility Back, Time For More Quality," sings an important song for this season. This article introduced me to the MSCI Quality Index, which Russ says "has beaten the S&P 500 by approximately 0.10% per month on average." That's an interesting figure, but I found this even more compelling for the present moment:

"In addition, quality tends to perform best when other styles, and the broader market, are struggling. Quality typically outperforms momentum during periods of turbulence. During the most recent pullback, quality once again outperformed, albeit by a relatively small margin. Most likely, part of the reason quality did not offer more protection was the nature of the selling. Rather than a shift in the economy, investors were dealing with a technical unwind of a particular trade: short volatility. As such, the selling was indiscriminate rather than reflecting a change in market fundamentals."

I believe a good long-term market strategy is to buy quality stocks. I want to further explore the MSCI Quality Index. I've tended to lean toward stocks with strong S&P credit ratings and with long histories of annual dividend increases. Of the top 10 stocks in the portfolio (above), two have S&P credit ratings of AAA, two are rated AA+, three are rated AA and three are rated AA-. The average number years of consecutive dividend increases is 29.6.

Next Week

I've placed a limit order to pick up some additional shares of VEA.

(Logo from The Clorox Company)

This week's 14.3% dividend increase by Clorox (CLX) put this stock back on my radar. At 96 cents per quarter, or $3.84 annually, a $128 price equates to a 3.0% yield. CLX has a S&P credit rating of A-, it has raised the dividend 41 consecutive years (since its spinoff from PG), and debt as a percentage of capitalization is just 15% if you count market value plus debt as the capitalization metric, though if you use book value as the measure of equity, debt appears to be 80% of capitalization. Book value, as indicated by Finviz, is a very low $5.88. I just noticed Robert Riesen has published an article, "Clorox: A Fairly Valued Consumer Staple Stock." The current Price/Earnings ratio of 21.4 is slightly below the 5-year average P/E ratio of 21.9, as reported by BetterInvesting.

I try to write a blog post each weekend, usually on Saturday. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion. Your comments enrich our discussion.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.