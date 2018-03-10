A Dynamic Commonwealth

Thirty-six years of investment education

In 1982, I was invited to help form an investment club. I knew almost nothing about stocks and I thought it would be a good way to learn. It was timely because during part of 1983 and 1984, I had an unusual amount of time available to study the market. By mid-1984, I was hooked. Ever since, my primary hobby has been the study of companies. In 1993, I was part of a group that formed a regional chapter of investment clubs. This led to many Saturdays of helping to lead workshops to teach investors how to use the "Stock Selection Guide," a tool developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs, now known as BetterInvesting.org.

Today, I spent several hours traveling and attending a regional meeting to encourage investor education. This gave me an opportunity to reflect on the cadre of volunteers I've known who have helped me learn about stocks through the years, first in the investment club movement and more recently through Seeking Alpha.



The inherent strength of our global commonwealth

One of the principles of the investment club movement of the 1940s-1950s was that the average citizen, using sound tools and common sense, could be successful as a long-term investor in common stocks. There were two other related foundational principles:

A self-directed investor in common stocks helps make the country (and the world) a better place by investing in the free market because companies contribute to the commonwealth by making necessary goods and offering worthwhile services. One must be alert for an occasional "bad actor," but in the aggregate, free enterprise lifts the world's standard of living.

A self-directed investor in common stocks helps make the country (and the world) a better place by becoming a more self-reliant citizen as he or she builds personal wealth, provides a livelihood for one's family and participates in philanthropy, "paying it forward" by exercising an enlightened self-interest that benefits the entire commonwealth.

During my involvement with the investment club movement, I became aware that clubs outside the U.S. were making a significant contribution to investor education worldwide and equity investing was helping grow the middle class globally. The current U.S. equity market benefits from global economic strength.

I was born after the Great Depression of the 1930s and after World War II, but those events are part of my consciousness because I heard many stories about those years from my parents and others in their generation. From their stories, as a young child I internalized the message that there is risk in the stock market. I've lived through numerous economic cycles, and I've been an active investor from the 1982 bear market bottom, the 22% market drop on October 19 1987, the "dot.com" bubble of the late 1990s, and the Great Recession from December 2007-June 2009. In spite of excesses that often occur in market cycles and errors in monetary and fiscal policies, the resiliency of free markets is an inherent strength of our national and global economy--our commonwealth.

How much do presidents really matter?

I've come to believe that most of the time, U.S. presidents don't matter as much as we think they do. They play an important role from time to time. They can provide critical leadership at strategic moments, such as Lincoln during the Civil War ("with malice toward none, with charity for all"), Roosevelt during the Great Depression ("the only thing we have to fear is fear itself") and Reagan during the Cold War ("Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall").

While driving today, after listening to a few minutes of negative coverage about Trump on CNN, and more of the same on MSNBC, I turned to Fox and heard Lou Dobbs' passionate cheerleading for the President. I then enjoyed some professional, objective coverage of a college basketball game. Professional objectivity is refreshing when you can get it.

As I pondered these things, I became convinced that presidents do matter, but it's more about charting the big picture and less about the details. We're in an era of 24/7 news coverage and endless tweeting by the President (and a growing number of other politicians). "We interrupt this breaking news for a tweet from the President." (It's the same "breaking news" we've heard constantly for several days and the tweets have begun to all sound alike.) Constant news coverage and incessant tweets have a way of trivializing both the news and the newsmakers as well as numbing the listeners.

Pastor Robert Jeffress of the First Baptist Church of Dallas demonstrated both the importance of the big picture and our numbness regarding details:

“Evangelicals still believe in the commandment (against adultery). However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him.”

Presidents matter when it comes to big, directional moves--like FDR's New Deal, LBJ's Medicare and Reagan's insistence that "government is the problem." Trump has made some big, directional moves. So far, the market has affirmed Trump's big picture moves toward less regulation and lower corporate taxes. If he (guided by Wilbur Ross) navigates tariffs against Chinese steel dumping while salvaging trade with our allies, the market will award him another big picture victory.

My intuition is that his achilles heel may be in the details and Trump's attempts to micromanage news coverage. His big picture success is vulnerable to carelessness (by him and/or his surrogates) about relationships with Russian politicians, investors and Internet trolls, carelessness about tweets and off-the-cuff comments and as well as carelessness about arrangements such as the Stormy Daniels agreement executed by his attorney. One problem with 24/7 news and the need to tweet about virtually everything is that Trump runs the risk of letting one or more "little things" derail the big picture.

Here's how I relate all this to the market:

Don't get flummoxed about the hourly or daily vicissitudes of the market;

Stay focused on the long term and don't get addicted to "breaking news."

Gems gleaned this week

David Van Knapp's March 5 article, "What Are The Highest Quality Dividend Growth Stocks," has several excellent tables about some great companies. I highlighted those tables and dragged them to my desktop for future reference.

Dane Bowler's March 8 article, "Synchronized Mob: A Paradigm Shift," points out some of the short term risks caused by exchange traded funds while offering reassurance that their long term impact isn't so great. As REIT investor, I am encouraged by Dane's opinion that:

"My guess is that REITs are within a few percentage points of the bottom because the weak hands are already out. Those who would panic sell on minor interest rate fluctuations have already done so and therefore can no longer pull the securities down."

31 individual equities

Speaking of REITs, now there are seven REITs, not eight in the portfolio, plus the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ). I closed my position in Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and divided the proceeds among three of the remaining seven REITs: Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and Ventas (VTR), as well as one utility, PPL Corporation (PPL). The other REITs in the portfolio are National Retail Properties (NNN), Realty Income (O), WP Carey (WPC) and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE).

I took a hard look at the REITs in the portfolio. REITs had become 20.42% of the portfolio. By diverting a small part of the HASI proceeds to a utility, I lowered the REIT percentage slightly to 19.81%. HASI has gravitated toward more of a mREIT model, becoming a financing mechanism for governments and corporations to install renewable energy equipment and energy conservation modifications. I like their sub-sector. They are keeping the dividend at the same level because they are paying some up front costs to convert their floating rate debt to fixed rate debt. That's a good move, but their action caused me to take a closer look at their business model and I realized they had the highest percentage of debt among the portfolio REITs.

I keep a column on my spreadsheet that shows the percentage of debt to total capitalization (using market price as the measure of equity capitalization), and another column that shows the percentage of debt to total capitalization (using book value as the measure of equity capitalization). Here are those two columns for the eight REITs that were in the portfolio at the beginning of the week:

REIT % Debt Using Equity Market Value % Debt Using Book Value SPG 32% 86% NNN 32% 46% O 30% 45% SKT 46% 75% VTR 40% 52% WPC 39% 57% APLE 27% 28% HASI 59% 68%

Because book value can be dramatically impacted by such things as depreciation over time, I pay more attention to the comparison of debt to equity market value. I was surprised that APLE has the lowest percentage of debt of capitalization (using equity market value) at 27%. This was part of my rationale for closing the HASI position this week and adding to the APLE position (last week).

(Graphic from LodgingMagazine.com)

So, there are now 31 individual equities in the portfolio, plus 7 ETFs. I will provide a complete portfolio review at the end of March.

I try to write a blog post each weekend, usually on Saturday. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion. Your comments enrich our discussion.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.