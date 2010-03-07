Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

SPY - March 8th, 2010

|Includes: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Two things jumped out in starting the analysis for this week.

First - trading days that are 8ths of the month are in a long standing uptrend.  The gains on the 8th are nearing their all time cumulative high.  Will mean reversion assert itself soon.



Second -
The 11th week of the year that we are entering also happens to be one of the better performing weeks of the year.



As we approach the 1 year anniversary of the lows from the financial crisis it will be interesting to see if the market extends its gains or reverts.

Happy Trading.

Disclosure: Disclosure: No Position in the S&P at time of writing.