SPY - March 8th, 2010

Two things jumped out in starting the analysis for this week.



First - trading days that are 8ths of the month are in a long standing uptrend. The gains on the 8th are nearing their all time cumulative high. Will mean reversion assert itself soon.







Second -

The 11th week of the year that we are entering also happens to be one of the better performing weeks of the year.







As we approach the 1 year anniversary of the lows from the financial crisis it will be interesting to see if the market extends its gains or reverts.



Happy Trading.



Disclosure: Disclosure: No Position in the S&P at time of writing.