Summary
- Bristol-Myers Squibb is down less than 5% in this down market, so I'm taking advantage of relative strength to raise cash to re-deploy elsewhere.
- BMY is a solid long-term hold, but it's dividend growth history is lackluster and there are attractive values forming in higher quality names.
- After these sales, BMY is no longer overweight in my portfolio and I'm happy to have unwound this trade, locking in strong, double digit profits.
With so many of my favorite names falling towards levels where I’d like to buy them, it’s important for me to have cash on hand to do so. Unfortunately, my wife isn’t working because she’s in graduate school, which really puts a hamper on our ability to save money at the moment. Money doesn’t grow on the trees in my front yard, which means that I have to raise cash from elsewhere in my portfolio.
It’s never fun to sell into a downdraft like this. It’s common knowledge that its best to buy into weakness and sell into strength (buy low, sell high). Because of this, I’m looking at relative out performers in the last week or so, trying to find companies with high valuations still trading near all-time highs. I’m looking for companies that I hold that don’t play into my long-term, dividend growth oriented thesis. In other words, I’m looking to sell companies that aren’t core DGI holdings trading at high prices that mean I haven’t left a lot of profits on the table by selling/trimming into major market weakness.
Lately I’ve been selling/trimming my exposure to the consumer staples space because of my valuation concerns in the face of rising rates combined with my belief that their slowing sales/market share loss will result in slower dividend growth. However, I’ve sold most of my low hanging fruit there and all I have left are some of my absolute favorite names in the space: Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsico (PEP), and Unilever (UL). My reluctance to cut ties with any of those names lead me to another one of my holdings with sub-par dividend growth prospects: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, PEP, KO, UL, JNJ, AMGN, PFE, MRK, GILD.