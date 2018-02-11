Nick's January Passive Income Update
Summary
- My dividend income was up 52.26% y/y in January.
- Much of these gains are due to capital influx; throughout 2018 I expect to see y/y increases fall as organic growth takes over as its primary fuel.
- I discuss recent market volatility and how my passive income stream helps to give me peace of mind in stormy markets.
Needless to say, these last 5 or 6 trading days have been interesting. Some might call them guy wrenching, others might consider them exciting, and some might even be ecstatic, depending on their market positioning. As a long-only portfolio manager with ~93% of my portfolio exposed to equities, the market’s recent sell-off has been painful to me (on paper, anyway). I’ve surely taken my lumps, though I had to admit that fear hasn’t crept very far into the equation for me because I can’t help but imagine that this correction will end up being nothing more than that: a correction.
And, in the meantime, although I'm seeing the value of my net work fall, I'm pleased to see my dividend income stream post tremendous gains. This just goes to show that a DGI investment strategy can work wonders in a variety of market environments.
