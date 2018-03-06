2018 Nick's Portfolio Tournament Selection Committee Results

The results of the first two rounds will be posted in about a week once the NCAA tournament begins!

It's March Madness BABY! Check out the 2018 Nick's Portfolio Tournament Challenge!

Ladies and gents, it's that time of the year: March Madness! If you're a college basketball fan; heck, if you're a sports fan, this is probably the best time of the year. I've always wanted to put together a portfolio bracket challenge and the launch of Income Minded Millennial has given me the freedom to do so. So, without further adieu, here is the 2018 Nick's Portfolio Tournament Bracket

Here's how I put it together. I simply went down my current portfolio weightings, from 1-64 (I own more than 64 companies, but not everyone makes the tournament field in the NCAA and the same goes for my portfolio). I've seeded the field according to these weightings. There are definitely some under and over seeded teams here; if the tournament selection committee was being more subjective the bracket probably wouldn't look like this, but then again, that will only make for a lively tournament full of potential upsets and Cinderella teams.

Moving forward, I will publish articles breaking down each tournament round. Winners and losers here will not be objective, but rather my personal preference between the two companies with regard to which I would buy today if I had cash on hand and was being forced to pick between the two.

All in all, I think this is going to be a fun couple of weeks. What's more, I'll post the brackets ahead of time (I plan on publishing my winners/losers during the NCAA tournament calendar) which will mean that readers input will be factored into the final decisions. So, if you feel strongly about any of these first round match-ups, speak up! We've got about a week before the first two rounds will be determined.

Best wishes all!

