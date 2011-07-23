Weekly Outlook, 7-23

This week the market did well. There was optimism that deals would be reached, and the market was up accordingly. Guess finally surged, as expected. NRG, TRLG, and my new 260-share position in SHOO also held up. I entered and got stopped out of CLF. I am looking to get back in at a good price very soon. I really want to own those shares. That being said, the worry I felt last weekend has moved into my gut where it now manifests itself with a sinking feeling. Very, very, very, very, very worried about the U.S. & Italian debt woes going into this week. This worry is, as always, accompanied by a bit of giddy excitement with the idea of buying great companies on sale. We'll just have to see if American politicians decide to save themselves from the innumerable repercussions of a downgrade.