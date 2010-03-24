Market Update, 3-24

In the short term, it would appear that volume has kicked up this week and that would suggest a more bullish environment going into resistance at 1170 [S&P 500]. However, upon closer examination we realize that around 1/3 of this week's volume has been volume today which was down volume. This is the case for last week also. So although volume appears to be up over the last two weeks, which would indicate a move among traders wanting to catch the breakout over 1170, we realize that this volume in fact has been more or less neutral. It has been mixed up and down volume, and not pure up volume as it was from 2-26 to 3-17. Last week's volume on SPY [the ETF of the S&P 500] was 900 Million. However, 400 million of that 900 was down volume. The net up volume was only 100 million; far less than the previous 2 weeks of the uptrend. While the 1170 level may be broken, and the uptrend looks like it's still moving, I'm going to watch carefully for signs of a turn.

Another important indicator is FXI [iShares FTSE Xinhua China 25 Index Fund]. It has formed a very clear ascending triangle formation since the 2-5 low. I will watch closely for a downward break in this formation which could be a sign of a turn in the US market as the move relatively in sync.

Happy Investing,

Charlie