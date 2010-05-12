Market Tracker, 5-12

Today was a beautiful example of the triumph of technical analysis. The headline of the Wall Street Journal was a new SEC probe into Morgan Stanley. That is bad news for the banking industry. However, the market ignored this and the supply was lower than demand, pushing stocks up in spite of this bit of bad news. Life Partner Holdings and UPRO both went up with the market. Also, Priceline has, at least temporarily, been kicked off of my short list of stocks because of this bit of news. It really seems that all the natural disasters are taking a toll on the travel industry. For now, my short list is 4 stocks: BIDU, CTRP, INFY, and LPHI.



Disclosure: Long LPHI, UPRO