Market Tracker, 7-2

The market broke through support at 1050 this week, which is very bearish. However, both of my holdings [LPHI, PCLN] stayed above their respective [19.75, 175] price levels. I have stops set and plan to hold on for this down segment. Today the S&P500 posted two bullish indications. One, the low was higher than yesterday's low for the first time all week. Also, the downwards volume was relatively low for the day. It appears that the stochastics and RSI have hit levels low enough that they could potentially mark bottoms. Now we just have to wait and see where the market goes from here.



Disclosure: Long LPHI, PCLN