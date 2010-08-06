Market Tracker, 8-6

It looks like the market is stalling once again. The support for the S&P is holding at 1120, but there is no movement off of it. I'm still bullish, but getting less so as the market continues to stall. I re-entered CTRP long today at market open. It does look like the market is hopping upwards along a trend line which it touched at the low today. This could indicate that there will be another jump upwards next week.



Disclosure: Long CTRP, PCLN