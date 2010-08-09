Market Tracker, 8-9

Today the market moved up to resistance. It seems that it has been bopping between support at [$SPX] 1120, and resistance at 1130. Today the market gapped up to this resistance point and was then indecisive throughout the day. For once, PCLN & CTRP underperformed the market. Both of them show consolidation on the hourly charts however, which they were both due for. My stops are set at 41.50 for CTRP and 288 for PCLN, both below support levels. I remain confident in the market, and hopefully it will break through the resistance tomorrow. This doesn't seem very likely in light of the very low volume today.



Disclosure: Long PCLN, CTRP