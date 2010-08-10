Intraday Update, 8-10

I got stopped out of both of my positions today. I logged gains on both of them, and they got stopped out because I protected profits. I'm going to enter a position in UPRO, because the S&P has fallen back down to the trend line. There is a high probability that it will pop back up to 1130, and I can place a stop just below the trend-line. I bought at 144.23. My stop will be placed at 137, right below support at 140. This is a very short-term position looking to capitalize on a move up tomorrow and the next couple days.



Disclosure: None