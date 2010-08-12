Market Tracker, 8-12

I am completely out of the market. I got stopped out of UPRO at market open yesterday. While I'm waiting for my funds to settle, I have an investing idea. American Pacific Corporation [APFC] is a value play. I just got off of a growth company spree with PCLN & CTRP, and now it's time to do some good old value investing. American Pacific is a specialty chemical maker. You can read more about it at Morningstar.com, so I won't bother going into more detail. It has a bit more debt than I'd like, with a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.6, but I'm willing to overlook it. This is because it is currently sitting on support that was established in 1985 and has held ever since, at $4. This company has survived 55 years, and probably won't go under soon. In the meantime, it looks like a very cheap buy. [Note: I only have price data back to 1983, I'm not sure if APFC was public before then, and if so, how this support point acted]. The other companies on my short list are BIDU, CTRP, INFY, & PCLN. All look overbought right now, so I'm willing to wait.









Disclosure: none