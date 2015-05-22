List Of Company Disclosure Sites

Here I collect links to websites where public companies have to submit their public filings. Let me know if you have links for other countries or if any of the links here doesn't work (any more).

Australia: go to the website of the Australian exchange, asx.com, for information on companies listed there.

Belgium: go to the site of the financial supervisor FSMA: stori.fsma.be:

stori.fsma.be/default.aspx?language=en

Canada: go to the website of the financial supervisor Sedar:

http://www.sedar.com/search/search_form_pc_en.htm

Insider ownership (10% or more) is in the proxy documents on Sedar. See also www.sedi.ca or here for insider trades.

France:

The financial supervisor AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financieres) maintains a special website for the filings: http://www.info-financiere.fr/index.php?lang=en

In this website you can search for ISIN code or company name.

Go to the main website of the AMF to get director disclosures:

http://www.amf-france.org/en_US/Recherche-avancee

For information on companies listed on the Euronext in Paris click the radio button "Decisions and financial disclosures database", then check the radio button "Access by company name". Then type in the company name, and 2 dates and press "Start search".

Germany: go to the Bundesanzeiger and search the Unternehmungsregister:

https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/ebanzwww/wexsservlet

Unfortunately this register only records company announcements. You cannot find things like tender offers there.

Paid information on any GmbH is available at handelsregister.de for a small fee per filing, and only after registering first.

Greece: go to the website of the Athens Stock Exchange. Click Companies/Select Company. You will be directed to a new page. On the new page type the name of the company you want to investigate. You will be directed to a box with the company you are looking for, still on the same page. Hoover over this box and you will see a tooltip box. Then click on the big ticker symbol in the tooltip box. You will be directed to a new page with information on the searched company. On that page you could click on the tab "Announcements" or "Fin Statements".

Hong Kong: go to www.hkexnews.hk for information of companies listed on the exchange of Hong Kong. Among others there you can choose "Advanced Search" under "Listed Company Information".

The full link is here.

You can go to the CCASS Shareholder Search to get a list of shareholders of Hong Kong listed companies.

Another good resource is David Webb's site.

The companies that can be shorted on the Hong Kong exchange can be found here. Interactive Brokers also maintains a list of shortable Hong Kong stocks. For each stock you can check availability of shares for borrow.

Actual short positions in Hong Kong stocks can be checked here.

Italy: limited information on ownership, directors and short positions is available via Consob. Click on Participants and Markets and then on Listed Companies to arrive here. Prospectuses for new or additional equity can be found here (I do not know what needs to be typed into the Issuer field). Information on tender offers can be found here (unstructured and not searchable). Information on short positions is here.

Company filings can be found from Borsa Italia. Since these pdf documents cannot be downloaded (only displayed) you might want to get them from the company websites instead. If you do not understand Italian you might be able to translate these pdf's via Google Translate.

Japan: go to the Edinet website of the financial supervisor disclosure.edinet-fsa.go.jp and choose "English":

http://disclosure.edinet-fsa.go.jp/EKW0EZ1001.html?lgKbn=1&dflg=0&iflg=0

The problem is that most information is in Japanese and these pdf's are not accepted by Google Translate. Usually better machine translatable documents can be found at the websites of Japanese public companies.

Another workaround is downloading the XBRL zip file from Edinet instead of downloading the pdf's. Unzip it, browse to the XBRL directory inside, open each of the html files in the Google Chrome browser. Then right click and choose "Translate to English".

For an easier and more convenient way for viewing Japanese company financials and more basic information go to kaijnet.com. Another useful site may be conceptsengine, which also includes a list of announcements for each company. Conceptsengine is entirely in Japanese though.

Here you can find daily lists of short positions in Japanese stocks.

Malaysia: go to the website of the Bursa Malaysia, click "Listed companies" and then click "Company announcements". This brings you here.

The Netherlands: go to the website of the financial supervisor afm.nl, then click Professionals and then click Notifications. Here is the full link:

Registers from the AFM | AFM Professionals

You can request information about many companies (such as N.V., B.V., "stichting" or "vereniging") from the dutch Chamber of Commerce. You have to register and fees apply. These fees add up because most companies consist of many BVs or NVs.

Norway: newsweb.no

Enter the ticker symbol behind "IssuerId" in capitals.

Poland: go to the website of the Warsaw Exchange (tab GPW Main Market), choose Companies and then List of companies, or go directly here. Then search for the company using the ticker or the company name. Click on the company in the search results. Announcements can be found under tab ESPI reports. In another tab there is a list of shareholders.

If you cannot find a company then choose tab "NewConnect", then choose Companies and then List of companies, or go directly here. Unfortunately clicking on the links for the announcements resulted in page-not-found errors.

Singapore: go to sgxweb of the Singapore Exchange, sgx.com:

http://www.sgx.com/wps/portal/sgxweb/home/

Then choose "Company Information" and then choose "Company Announcements". This brings you here.

Sweden: (and possibly other Scandinavian companies): go to the news section of nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Turkey: go to the KAP public disclosure platform. Then click "Search" and then "Detailed Search" to arrive here. Enter the "Company Group", the company name and the date interval (e.g. "1 year") and then click "Search".

UK: website of the London South East: search for companies here, then go to "News" (picture) and then to tab Regulatory. Example:

www.lse.co.uk/share-regulatory-news.asp?shareprice=RDSA

See also: www.lse.co.uk/regulatory-news.asp

Another possibility is the website of the London Stock Exchange. Simply do an internet search for the company name:

"Royal Dutch Shell" site:londonstockexchange.com

or https://www.google.nl/search?q="Royal+Dutch+Shell"+site%3Alondonstockexchange.com

There is also a site from the UK government: companieshouse.gov.uk. This site also contains the filings of private companies. Not all information on this site is free.

US: go to the website of the financial supervisor SEC: SEC.gov | Company Search Page

Another link I sometime visit is this page detailing 13-G and 13-D filing requirements.

Obtain financials of non-reporting US-companies: if you own shares you can usually obtain new annual reports by writing a letter to management. The exact wording of such a request varies with the state of incorporation.

For non-reporting companies incorporated in Delaware write that you request the financials under section 220 of the Delaware Corporations law. You need to add a purpose, for instance to estimate the value of your shares. Add a recent broker statement to proof your ownership to your request. Make sure you black out information that is not relevant for the receiver of your request.

How to translate large PDFs (or how to fool Google Translation file limits): sometimes a financial report is too large to translate for Google Translate. In that case you can still try to translate it by first uploading it to Google Drive, then opening it as Google Docs and then translate from the Tools menu in Google Docs. For some reason you can only translate the first 20 pages or so.

To work around this limitation you can delete already translated pages from the Google Docs document and then use Tools/Translate again for subsequent chunks of 20 pages.

An even better work around is downloading the untranslated Google Doc to your disc into another format, for example as MS-Word document. Then go to Google Translate, click "translate a document" and upload the downloaded document. Pressing "Translate" will translate the entire document.

My Investment style

I invest in the cheapest stocks based on rankings according to multiple value factors, liquidity and momentum. My rankings are based on solid statistical research from others. These studies show returns in excess of 20% per year. See also my free overview article Use your extraordinary edge with these 2 investment strategies for details.

Join me here if you like having many statistically favorable positions instead of having a few high-conviction stocks.