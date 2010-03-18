Blog Watch: Political Prophet® On The ‘Not Quite Secret’ Obamacare Plan

(Comment on this article at http://www.financialwire.net/2010/03/18/prophet-2/

Editor’s Note: Socio-political events and developments have a direct impact on the market. In the interest of providing shareholders and investors with a broad spectrum of information in regard to such potentially impactful occurrences, FinancialWire(tm)’s “Bog Watch” series offers the following from “The Political Prophet®”, for those with an interest in healthcare equities, such as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLV), the SPDR S&P International Health Care Sector ETF (NYSE: IRY) the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE: FXH) and the WisdomTree International Health Care Fund ETF (NYSE: DBR). March 18, 2010 (FinancialWire) --

In a rare statement revealing an insight into her secret plans, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, blurted out the Democrat’s underlying strategy… “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it.” Setting aside for the moment the incredibly arrogant admission that they were forcing and bribing Congressional Democrats to vote on major legislation without a clue about its contents, the statement provides another insight into the secret strategies which have brought us to this point. The President himself has declared that we should pay no attention to the process used to develop and maneuver this legislation into law. Given the shenanigans they are using to pass the bill in the House without a real up or down vote and to bypass the rules of the Senate to get what they want in spite of public opposition, it is no wonder that the President prefers to work in a room with no lights and locked doors. If he is not ashamed of the process tricks he is using-he should be.

Fortunately, glimmers of truth have a way of sliding under those locked doors in Washington where everyone likes to see their name in the paper. White House Public Relations mastermind, Dan Pfeiffer disclosed another component of the stealth strategy for Obamacare when he admitted… “The only way to sell comprehensive reform is to pass it despite poor poll numbers and then build support.” These admissions plus the frequent whines from the Administration that… “People just don’t understand” lead very directly to today’s prediction from The Political Prophet® which is…If the Democrats overcome their divisions and pass Obamacare through both Houses, we the people will immediately be subjected to the biggest, most expensive taxpayer funded advertising campaign in history. The government ad buys will be supplemented by advertising from certain unions and other pro Obama groups to maximize the impact. The campaign will continue (largely at our expense) until polls show it has worked or until the mid-term Congressional elections have come and gone in November this year.

The President and his political operatives will call this campaign “Public education and information” to justify the use of taxpayer money in such a blatant political enterprise.

Between the overt bribery and threats of retaliation to get votes in Congress plus the legislative slight-of-hand to secure passage and the misuse of tax funds to “sell” the resulting scam to the public, desperate Democrats run the risk of going too far with their enterprise and the consequences could be disastrous for the Obama Presidency and the Democrats in Congress. The secrets will leak out sooner rather than later and many of the revelations may include acts which were not legal. Congressional hearings and other actions are unlikely with the present partisan makeup but we may well see a vastly different Congress in January, 2011.

