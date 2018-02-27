AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Rises To A Three-Month High

The percentage of individual investors describing their short-term outlook for stocks as “neutral” is at its highest level in three months. The latest AAII Sentiment Survey also shows a decline in optimism and a small increase in pessimism.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, pulled back by 3.9 percentage points to 44.7%. Even with the decline, optimism remains above its historical average of 38.5% for the 10th time in 11 weeks.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, rose 2.5 percentage points to 32.6%. Neutral sentiment was last higher on November 23, 2017 (35.5%). The increase puts neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31.0% for the first time in 12 weeks.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, rebounded by 1.4 percentage points to 22.8%. Pessimism remains below its historical average of 30.5% for the 10th time in 11 weeks.

At current levels, all three indicators are within their typical historical ranges.

Many individual investors are watching interest rates, monetary policy and bond yields. (Most of this week’s results were tabulated before the minutes from the February Federal Open Market Committee meeting were released.) Earnings growth also remains at the forefront of AAII member’s minds. Tax cuts are giving some individual investors reason to be optimistic, while others are uncertain or skeptical about the impact that the new law will have on growth. Also influencing sentiment are politics and valuations.

This week’s special question asked AAII members what portfolio action, if any, they took in response to the recent market correction. The majority of respondents (62%) said they didn’t make any change or only made a small change. Many of these respondents described themselves as being focused on the long term, viewing this month’s correction as being only temporary in nature or not severe enough to warrant any action. A few of these respondents described the correction as lasting too short of a time for them to take advantage of it. Nearly 33% respondents said they took advantage of the decline to buy stocks or funds. Some said they took advantage of the reduced prices to either add to current positions or buy new holdings. Just 7% of respondents said they sold stocks during the correction. A small number of respondents said they sold some positions and then bought new positions.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

“I did not take any action because the economy is still strong. The correction seemed temporary.”

“I bought stocks. Why? They were on sale.”

“I bought three positions that I had my eye on.”

“I sat on my hands. It has worked for 30 years.”

“I took no ‘action,’ however, several of my stocks were stopped out rather naturally.”

“Bought a little. The correction was mild, I didn’t have time and valuations would have to be better to do more.”

This week’s AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 44.7%, down 3.9 percentage points

Neutral: 32.6%, up 2.5 percentage points

Bearish: 22.8%, up 1.4 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987. The survey and its results are available online.

