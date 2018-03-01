AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Jumps To A Seven-Month High

The proportion of individual investors describing their short-term outlook as neutral is at a seven-month high. The latest AAII Sentiment Survey also shows a drop in optimism and a slight rise in pessimism.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, fell 7.4 percentage points to 37.3%. The drop puts optimism below its historical average of 38.5% for the second time in four weeks.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, jumped 6.7 percentage points to 39.3%. Neutral sentiment was last higher on July 27, 2017 (41.2%). The historical average is 31.0%.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, rose 0.6 percentage points to 23.4%. Pessimism is below its historical average of 30.5% for the 11th time in 12 weeks.

Neutral sentiment is now close to the upper end of its typical range. Readings above 40% are unusually high. Bullish and bearish sentiment are also currently within their typical ranges.

The current financial and economic backdrop is having a varied effect on individual investors’ six-month outlook. Higher interest rates are having an influence on some, but not all. The rebound from February’s correction has made valuations less attractive to would-be bargain shoppers relative to a few weeks ago. Also playing a role are tax cuts, earnings and concerns about whether a steeper drop in stock prices is forthcoming.

This week’s special question asked AAII members how, if at all, this year’s increase in interest rates is influencing their sentiment toward stocks. Nearly three out of five respondents (58%) said the rising rates are not having any impact. Some of these respondents said that the increases are already priced in or haven’t been large enough or that they are keeping their focus on the long term. Others said they are not influenced now, but if rates increase faster than expected their opinion may change. Nearly 28% of respondents said the increase in interest rates has prompted them to become more cautious or they expect rising rates to be a drag on further stock price gains. About 10% view rising rates as a positive, describing them as being reflective of economic growth, boosting rates on savings or making financial stocks more attractive.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

“Not changing my sentiment at all; however, I am hoping rates will not increase too quickly.”

“Does not seem to have an effect. I think the tax cuts will overcome interest rate jitters.”

“I think at least three interest rate increases are priced into the market. If there end up being four or five, it would be a different story and a new ball game.”

“Increases in interest rates will be accelerated by rising inflation, which will combine to slow the stock market.”

“It will slow down the rate at which stocks increase.”

"The increases have raised market volatility, so I'm using the resulting dips to finally buy more stocks."





This week’s AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 37.3%, down 7.4 percentage points

Neutral: 39.3%, up 6.7 percentage points

Bearish: 23.4%, up 0.6 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987. The survey and its results are available online.

