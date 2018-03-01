February AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Cash Allocations Rise

Cash allocations among individual investors rose to a four-month high last month. The February AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows declines in equity and bond allocations.

Stock and stock fund allocations declined for a second consecutive month, falling 1.1 percentage points to 70.1%. January was the 59th consecutive month that equity allocations were above their historical average of 60.5%.

Bond and bond fund allocations pulled back by 0.5 percentage points, declining to 15.0%. The drop reversed January’s increase. This is the fourth time in six months that fixed-income allocations are below their historical average of 16.0%.

Cash allocations rose 1.7 percentage points to 15.0%. Cash allocations were last higher in October 2017 (15.1%). Even with the increase, cash allocations remained below their historical average of 23.5% for the 75th consecutive month.

Last month was just the 40th month with equity allocations at or above 70% out of the more than 30-year history of our asset allocation survey. Some individual investors took advantage of last month’s correction to buy stocks while prices are down. Others have expressed concerns about the possibility of an even larger decline in stock prices.

In regard to interest rates, many individual investors likely welcome the higher yields on their savings accounts. Some, however, have concerns about the impact that higher rates could have on stocks, especially if there are more hikes than anticipated.

Last month’s special question asked AAII members how the stock market’s record highs influenced their portfolio allocations. We posted the question just before February’s correction started and did not change it after the correction occurred. More than half of all respondents (56%) said the record highs and last month’s volatility have not influenced their allocations. Many of these respondents said they either adhere to a long-term strategy and/or rebalance. Nearly 18% said they increased their cash positions, while approximately 14% said they reduced their stock exposure or otherwise switched to a more conservative allocation. (Several of these respondents said they both reduced their equity exposure and raised their cash allocations.) About 4% raised their fixed-income allocations, while a similar percentage bought more stocks and equity funds.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

“I keep it as simple as a I can. I don’t overthink the market.”

“I have increased my cash holdings by refraining from investing new money in the market.”

“Over the past 18 months, I have used the highs in the stock market to take profits and establish a bond and cash allocation.”

“Rebalanced to maintain my proper asset allocation.”

“No change, even after the recent correction.”

“I sold some stocks that ran up in price and bought stocks when the market sold off.”





February AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and stock funds: 70.1%, down 1.1 percentage points

Bonds and bond funds: 15.0%, down 0.5 percentage points

Cash: 15.0%, up 1.7 percentage points

February AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.5%, down 2.8 percentage points

Stock Funds: 39.6%, up 1.6 percentage points

Bonds: 2.6%, down 0.6 percentage points

Bond Funds: 12.4%, up 0.1 percentage points

Historical Averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 60.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 23.5%

*The numbers are rounded and may not add up to 100%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online at: www.aaii.com/investor-surveys.

