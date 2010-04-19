Binary Options Analysis – Global Markets Sell Off

Equities:

Friday was not the way the market intended to end the week. China announced further fiscal tightening sending Japan’s Nikkie 225 lower by 171.61 points to close at 11,102.18. The European session followed suit with the FTSE 100 losing 1.39%, the Stoxx Europe 50 tumbling 1.9% and the DAX giving up 1.76%. In the U.S, the S.E.C brought fraud charges against Wall Street giant, Goldman Sachs. That sent an already jittery market tumbling further as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 125.91 points to finish at 11,018.66

Currencies:

The DXY gained for a third straight session to close at 80.80. Commodity currencies were the big losers on the day as risk aversion was the major theme. The CAD retraced its way back above 1.0130 while the AUD lost .91% to finish the U.S session. The JPY was the only winner against the Greenback as traders quickly moved to cover their short positions.

Commodities & Treasuries:

Commodities tumbled Friday as traders pulled risk off the table and secured PNL as global markets sold off. Gold fell $23.40 an ounce on Friday to close at 1,137.80. Oil was not spared, after trading near recent highs it lost $2.27 a barrel to close at 82.92. The 10yr Treasury rose 17/32 pushing yields to 3.770 after trading over 4% one week ago (see 10 day 10 yr Treasury Yield chart below).

Economic Outlook:

Markets will have a chance to regroup Monday as the only major data release will be New Zealand’s Consumer Prices. On Tuesday the market will await the Bank of Canada’s Interest Rate decision. In the U.K, the Consumer Price Index will print. Friday’s mixed bag of economic data was overshadowed by the Goldman Sachs fraud charges, but there was a jump up in Building Permits while the University of Michigan’s Confidence index slid to 69.5%.