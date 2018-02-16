RenovaCare: Are You Serious??

Before we can justify RenovaCare at even 40 cents per share, the biotech needs to hit our suggested goals in a 7-point plan.

RenovaCare has been talking about submitting to the FDA for 5 years. Very similar release to Thursday's, indicating the experimental product was nearing FDA submission, was issued 2 years ago.

RenovaCare is poised to allow insiders to sell 4.4 m cheap shares. The release may be designed to suggest that RenovaCare has advanced its experimental product. though it has not.

RenovaCare has just issued an immaterial press release that raises more questions than it answers.

Come on, RenovaCare (OTCPK:RCAR) you can do better than this ...

Today’s insult to our intelligence is a “news” release posted on Yahoo about RenovaCare meeting with the FDA and the “very encouraging,” … “level of engagement exhibited.”

But we’ve got questions, including:

Question #1: Why do you call it “news” when you’re simply expressing your opinion that a conversation went well?

Question #2: When and where did this meeting take place?

Question #3: How did this “level of engagement” manifest itself?

Question #4: Why didn’t you say when RenovaCare will submit? Instead, CEO Thomas Bold merely states in the release: “I’m proud to announce that RenovaCare will formally make our submission to the FDA.”

*1. Been There, Done That … Since 2013

RenovaCare has been talking about submitting to the FDA for 5 years.

A regulatory filing dated December 2013 states:

“We have not yet submitted any devices for 510(K) approval and there are no guarantees that we will make such a submission or that if we do our submission will be approved.”

Indeed, back in 2014, RenovaCare hired a vice president for regulatory and clinical affairs for $5,000 per month. The VP’s mission: To prepare submission to the FDA.

The company previously released a very similar announcement to Thursday’s. That announcement contained wording that likely led investors to believe RenovaCare submitted an FDA application then, which it did not. That press release was issued in 2016.

Yes… 2 years ago.

Tick-tock, tick-tock. Tick-tock.

*2. Same Old, Same Old II

Well, look here. RenovaCare’s own website currently confirms there’s nothing new at RenovaCare :

“This device system requires further clinical evaluation and data collection prior to submission of a premarketing application to the US FDA. At this time it is an investigational system and is not available for general use or sales in the United States.”

*3. RenovaCare Refuses To Answer Investors’ Vital Questions

TheStreetSweeper has emailed and called RenovaCare many times to seek comment on matters that investors have the right to know. Now we’re asking more questions.

But, so far, rather than answering our questions, the company chooses to promise results and promote non-news.

*4. Insider Stock Selling

Meanwhile, RenovaCare continues to promote itself even as insiders and big stockholders await the SEC’s green light or “effectiveness notification” which may come this week or early next week.

When that happens, those shareholders will be able to sell 4.4 million shares of company stock.

Ten large stockholders will get to sell their cheap stock. The company will receive no proceeds. And small stockholders risk losing money if many shares hit the market, ultimately damaging the stock price.

*5. Nothing Yet. Not Investable

So RenovaCare needs to wake up.

You can’t be a $500-plus million company if you have no proven product, no FDA approval, insufficient cash and you spend all your time writing press releases to lure people into your weak company.

RenovaCare has spent over $11 million of investors’ money and years of marching in place … and hasn’t even taken the first step with the FDA.

Lots of work ahead. RenovaCare must somehow avoid becoming among the nine out of 10 companies that begin clinical trials but never get FDA approval.

*6. If RenovaCare Is Serious …

If you want to be taken seriously, RenovaCare, it’s time to get serious. Here’s how:

*1. Stop the absurd press releases and promotional campaign.

*2. Provide animal test data and study design to convince the FDA your product is worthy of initiating human trials.

*3. Successfully navigate costly clinical human trials.

*4. Go through FDA review of your human data and get final approval.

*5. See if you can sell your product.

*6. Begin building your business.

*7. Show you may produce the revenue and potential of rival Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY; $906k revenue, $53 million market cap, $1.06 per share).

Sorry, RenovaCare. Then - and only then – will you be worth 10% of your current $500+ million valuation.

But right now, in our view, this is not yet a $25 million company … not quite worth $0.40 per share.