Edgen Group: Taking Advantage Of The North American Energy Boom

Edgen Group is engaged in distributing pipes, valves, tubing, and related equipment to energy companies. Its customers include ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, and Shell. Despite a disappointing IPO, Edgen Group (NYSE:EDG) presents an opportunity for tremendous upside relative to its closing price of $7.11.

Positives

1. Energy infrastructure expansion will be a significant tailwind to the business. Energy CAPEX is expected to increase by 10.1% annually between 2012 and 2015.

2. Edgen is well positioned to take advantage of the North American energy boom, as it derives 75% of its revenues from the Americas.

3. Slower global growth is depressing steel prices.

4. Analysts are expecting $1.48 in EPS in 2013 and $1.97 in EPS in 2014. Applying a conservative multiple of 10x to 2013 EPS, we derive an intrinsic value of $14.80.

Risks

1. The company is highly levered with $612 million in long term debt and capital leases, and is rated B3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's.

2. Lower energy prices would negatively impact demand from customers.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.