HPE's Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

WhileHPE is still cheap vs. the market and peers, further gains require continued performance improvement. CorporateIT spending is picking up, but HPE faces tougher comparisons in thesecond half of the year.

HPE reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.92 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.34, well above previous guidance. Most of the gains were driven by adjustments associated with the new tax law.

On Feb. 22, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings, driven primarily by tax reform-related gains. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.92, compared with last year’s $0.15 and management’s guidance of $0.01 to $0.05. The improvement in GAAP diluted EPS was due entirely to tax adjustments associated with the new tax law, offset partially by tax indemnification adjustments associated with the two previous spin-offs and lower operating income.

18Q1 non-GAAP EPS was $0.34, up from $0.28 last year and better than management’s guidance of $0.20 to $0.24. The improvement from last year was due entirely to lower interest and other expense, higher earnings from equity investments and a lower tax rate, all of which more than offset a 9.2% decline in operating income. It is difficult to know for sure the specific causes of the improvement in non-GAAP EPS over management’s guidance, but it is probably due mostly to lower than anticipated operating expenses. On the conference call, management said that it was able to pull forward by a quarter or two some of the cost savings from its HPE Next corporate transformation program.

Management was upbeat in its assessment of first quarter performance. All HPE business segments posted revenue gains in the quarter, with no disruption from the revamping of its salesforce in the HPE Next transformation. Management also reported some improvement in average unit prices (AUPs), as it has been able to pass along part of the earlier increases in DRAM costs.

With a decline in (unadjusted) EBITDA, the $919 million tax indemnification charge and a six-day lengthening in its cash conversion cycle (due mostly to a reduction in accounts payable), HPE reported a free cash flow deficit of $412 million in the quarter, better than last year’s $2.3 billion deficit (which was due mostly to a $1.9 billion pension funding payment for the spin-offs). Despite this year’s deficit, management has maintained its guidance for HPE to generate $1 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2018.

With the improvement in free cash flow, excess cash on its balance sheet and lower taxes on remitted foreign earnings, HPE plans to return $7 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2018 and 2019. It will also boost its quarterly dividend by 50% beginning in the fiscal 2018 third quarter, giving the stock a 2.4% yield at the current quote. Based upon my estimates, about $5.9 billion will come back to shareholders in the form of stock repurchases and the remaining $1.1 billion through dividend payments.

Following its strong first quarter performance, HPE raised its full year fiscal 2018 EPS outlook for both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings to $1.35-$1.45 over previous guidance of $0.43-$0.53 for GAAP EPS and $1.15-$1.25 for non-GAAP EPS. The $0.20 increase in non-GAAP guidance is due entirely to stronger-than-expected first quarter performance. Non-GAAP guidance for the balance of fiscal 2018 was decreased slightly, in part due to the pulling forward of HPE Next savings.

Management set second quarter guidance at $0.10-$0.14 (GAAP) and $0.29-$0.33 (Non-GAAP). That represents a solid improvement over the ($0.29) GAAP EPS and $0.17 Non-GAAP EPS reported for the 2017 second quarter.

Though still strong, the implied improvement for the balance of the year is not as strong as the first half, as year-over-year comparisons get progressively tougher. By my calculations, HPE reported GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.40 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 in the 2017 second half. Its guidance roughly implies GAAP EPS of $0.29-$0.33 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.68-$0.72. Thus, it expects a modest decline in GAAP EPS of $0.07-$0.11 and an increase of $0.17-$0.21 in non-GAAP EPS in the fiscal 2018 second half.

Second half revenues are expected to increase only modestly, profits more significantly. Of greater importance when those results are announced, however, will be management’s outlook for fiscal 2019 revenues and profits. With IT spending expected to increase at a faster pace than the economy and HPE then one-third of the way through its 3-year HPE Next transformation, investors will be looking to see whether revenue growth is gaining traction and the company is able to convert proportionately more of that growth into profits. Along with this, I expect that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings will begin to narrow.

If the company can deliver on this, I believe that investors will bid up the P/E multiple on HPE shares toward the peer group average. While HPE still faces significant challenges in achieving its objectives, it has begun this effort, I believe, from a relatively strong market position. With the spin-offs now complete, management is now focusing solely on building its remaining businesses. HPE also has sufficient financial flexibility to continue to make selective acquisitions in emerging market niches with superior growth potential to bolster its growth prospects. Consequently, I am reaffirming my price target of low- to mid-$20s for HPE’s stock, which I expect can be achieved in the next 9-15 months.