US Cash Deficit February 2017

All,

Just wanted to point you guys over to my other hobby...following the US Deficit at my personal blog USDailyDeficit.com.





The February deficit was huge, but that's to be expected in February when tax refunds start pouring out...Hooray!! Still....some big questions.

So...how does it affect you? Well... after 6 years of improvement, the deficit hit ~700B in 2016 and will likely head up from here....even without any tax cuts or infrastructure spending. It is now clearer than ever....the US will ultimately default in one way or another on future obligations. I hope to start digging a little deeper into this topic as the year goes by...and ultimately start sharing some excel files of course... Enjoy!!