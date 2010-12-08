845 ETFs added to HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers has just added coverage for all 845 ETFs trading on the NYSE, NASDAQ, and AMEX! Now investors can perform Scenario Analysis on portfolios including ETFs, and research ETFs by exposure to all of HiddenLevers' scenarios and levers. Adding ETFs also brings quite a few fixed income instruments into the universe of coverage at HiddenLevers.

We've also improved the individual pages for each lever, and a detailed description of each lever (including links to further source material) is now included on the lever page alongside the existing list of stocks and ETFs affected by the lever.

HiddenLevers is continuing to make rapid improvements to both our site's features and our datasets - look for more to come, and let us know if there are any changes that you'd like to see!