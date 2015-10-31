Time To Sell Out-Of-The Money Puts In April 2016 Lean Hogs

The above long-term monthly continuation chart of Lean Hogs, shows how we have fallen now to major long-term support just under $60.00 per hundred weight (60 cents per pound). On the chart I penned an arrow to mark the January monthly bar each year. In looking at the chart, I noticed how 2008 very closely resembles 2015. In both 2008 and in 2015, March, June, August and October just completed, were all extremely weak with long black candles on the chart. Back in 2008, Lean Hogs closed out October on the lows around $56. In 2015, Lean Hogs closed out October on the lows at $59.20. Once November rolled around in 2008, Lean Hogs rallied. I assume the same will occur this year.

Another year with a similar pattern was 2010. That year we closed out October near the yearly lows, only to then begin a 6-month rally to April 2011. You will notice that back in 2008, April was a strong month. In 2015, March and April were the strongest price months. The reason that I bring this up, is that if you were going to buy (go long) Lean Hogs, April Lean Hogs would be a good month to do it, as it is a time of seasonal strength. October tends to be a weak time, as summer hogs are being slaughtered and there is ample supply.

Although we are currently trading under $59.20 in the nearby December Lean Hogs, April 2016 Lean Hogs closed Friday at $67.25, reflecting the higher prices expected next April. Here is a daily chart of April Lean Hogs:

April Lean Hogs have fallen hard (over $7) recently, from $74.00 to $67.00. The nearby December Lean Hogs have fallen even more. The last few days I have sold 60.00 strike April Lean Hog puts collecting about $1.50 premium ($600) on each. On Friday, the 60 strike April 2014 put closed at $1.45. If April Lean Hogs are trading below $60.00 come next April, they will be trading in-the-money. Because I collected $1.50 premium, I would not be losing until the price fell to $58.50. With April being a seasonal strong time of the year, it is extremely unlikely that the April Lean Hog puts will be trading in the money. The 60 strike puts will most likely expire worthless, allowing me to keep all the premium.

Someone who is bearish Lean Hogs will buy put options to minimize risk. If they get in and out quickly, they can make a profit on a down move. However, if the put buyer holds onto the options too long, time decay will cause them to lose all their money, as the options are out-of-the-money. Selling puts make you a "bookie". The put buyer is the gambler and you are "the house". Now in normal gambling, who usually wins, the players, or "the house". Odds favor the casinos over the gamblers, and odds favor the put sellers over put buyers, since 85% of all options expire worthless. These far out-of-the-money options have even worse chances of expiring in the money.

If you sell out-of-the-money puts as well as out-of-the-money calls, it is called a short strangle position. Selling just the put side, is called naked put selling. Both strategies can work quite well, if managed properly. For someone busy with their career, naked put or call selling only requires a minimum amount of time and effort. Of all the trades I see on the horizon, selling April Lean Hog puts far out-of-the-money, is the very highest probability long-term trade that I want to implement right now. Eventually gold, natural gas and even crude oil will be a great long-term buy, but not yet.

For some fundamentals, you will notice that in 2014 Lean Hogs were trading at all-time highs, thanks to Chinese demand. That demand is not going away, especially with the one-child mandate being lifted this past week. The Chinese bought Smithfield Foods in 2014, during the heights of the euphoria. However, with bird flu killing chickens and making poultry unfit for export, the U.S. has been flooded with cheap chicken that has depressed poultry prices as well as pork. That process should be completed shortly and prices should rebound soundly in 2016.

If prices rebound, the April puts I sold (shorted), should go off worthless, allowing me to keep all the premium. If prices go sideways, I also keep the money. Only a hard selloff will cause me to lose money, and that is only if I fail to manage the trade properly. With proper management, having a losing trade should be extremely rare indeed.

Disclaimer:

The thoughts and opinions in this article, along with all STOCKTALK posts made by Robert Edwards, are my own. I am merely giving my interpretation of market moves as I see them. I am sharing what I am doing in my own trading. Sometimes I am correct, while other times I am wrong. They are not trading recommendations, but just another opinion that one may consider as one does their own due diligence.