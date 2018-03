On February 9, 2015, Mangrove Partners, a New York-based hedge fund and a shareholder of HLSS, sent the company a letter in which it urged HLSS's Board to terminate its relationship with Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), based on its belief that it may unlock significant value for HLSS shareholders.

This report (Linked Here) presents an alternate view and describes why Mangrove's proposal would be detrimental to HLSS shareholders, MBS investors, and homeowners.