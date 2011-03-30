Day 3 - yesterday

As i thought I was stopped out of my WHR trade at $80.99. I am thinking I should have put the stop at $79.50 where the bottom resistance is at. And as i look at the trading this morning I could have closed that position for a $0 loss today if I wanted. I'm not sure if I like this system, however it may be that my stops are too tight. I went long TLT at what I thought was a bargin of $92. We will see where this one goes. My stop is below that last resistance levels. I am looking at move to the upside in the $2 per share range.