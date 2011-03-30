Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Day 3 - yesterday

|Includes: TLT, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

As i thought I was stopped out of my WHR trade at $80.99.  I am thinking I should have put the stop at $79.50 where the bottom resistance is at.  And as i look at the trading this morning I could have closed that position for a $0 loss today if I wanted.  I'm not sure if I like this system, however it may be that my stops are too tight.  I went long TLT at what I thought was a bargin of $92.  We will see where this one goes.  My stop is below that last resistance levels.  I am looking at move to the upside in the $2 per share range.