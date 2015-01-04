MREITs In 2015. Stay The Course Or Bow Out?

I have held a substantial amount of mortgage REITs since 2012. Its been a roller coaster for sure. If I could have predicted 2013's massive drop in book value, I would have bowed out. 2014 was good to me and made up for the losses of 2013 so that my mREITs are mostly in the positive category on total returns.

My current thesis is that staying the course on mREITs for the long term and reinvesting the dividends somewhere more stable is a good strategy to jump start compounded returns. I take my dividends from MORL, WMC, and MTGE and put them in things like Realty Income (NYSE:O), OHI, HCP, and NYMT (arguably a mortgage REIT, but a much more stable one), all of which I have on a DRIP plan. These stocks have stable or rising dividends and are somewhat less rate sensitive than agency mREITs.

2015 has me a little worried. As you can see from the discount to book value that most mREITs are trading at, I'm not the only one. Q4 2014 earnings reports should show a gain in book value for the majority of mREITs. That will be a nice boost right as the worry about the end of ZIRP and the raising of short term interest rates starts to get more serious and hurt mREIT outlooks.

The fear is that short term rates will rise and increase borrowing costs. There is also the fear long term rates will stay the same or go down and the spread mREITs use to earn money will shrink. Another fear is rising long term rates, which will help spreads, but the book value drop will overshadow the spread increases if the rise is fast. If the mREITs aren't hedged right for these scenario's they will report book value losses and/or dividend cuts.

What we need is for short term rates to rise just a little bit when ZIRP ends and to stay at that slightly higher level for a long time. ZIRP sticking around would be good too, but the FED seems determined. Then we need long term rates to stay stable or rise very slowly. In that scenario, mREITs will do well. I think the FED has this scenario as the plan for 2015.

Inverted yield curves are not something I want to see in mREITs. If short term rates rise and long term rates continue downward, that can happen, but I think the FED will do a lot to stop that from occurring.

As I have read articles from authors and comments from readers on Seeking Alpha, there are a lot of opinions out there as to what rates will do. Some predict the best scenario (outline above) for 2015, others predict the worst (yield curve inversions or jumping long term and short term rates). What actually will happen usually lies somewhere in between. If you have a long term plan to capture dividend income from mREITs and invest in more stable dividend growth investments; and you believe that over the long term, mREITs will pay you back in dividends everything you initially put into them (as NLY has done), it makes a lot of sense to continue to collect the dividend and use them as you like. Trading in and out of mREITs on each new fear and each rebound was a bad action plan in 2012 for me, and I decided on my current course. It was tough to stay the course in 2013 as I saw massive book value losses and cut dividends. 2014 was a great year for this plan, and the best I hope for is that 2015 will be somewhere in the middle.

I will keep a close eye on conference calls for Q4 2014 earnings reports to see mREIT management's outlook on rates, and how they are positioning their portfolio based on that outlook. I will also keep a close eye on rate movements.

The outlook for 2015 may appear volatile, but I think it will be calmer than many predict. I have seriously considered altering my holdings to protect against volatility in 2015, but as of now, no changes to report. If I do change anything, it will be to lessen my weightings of mREITs and increase my weightings of less worrisome stocks like Realty Income and maybe even PG and JNJ. That will hurt my dividend income, but it could save my principal. I've been doing that slowly already through re-investing mREIT dividends into safer stocks.

Possible triggers to change my weightings:

FED signaling a continuously rising short term borrowing rate despite the fact that long term rates are lowering. (If its a one time rise in short term rates and the FED holds it there, that is expected and not a trigger.)

Management at mREITs indicating that they need to increase their hedges to the point that it may affect the stability of the dividend.

A continuously lowering long term rate and a continuously rising short term rate. If the 2-10 year spread approaches 1.0, its time to seriously consider a change, as mREITs will seriously be considering a dividend cut.

Unsafe leverage used by mREITs to maintain the dividend if spreads shrink. Were talking 9x leverage or more.

Repurchase agreements going south (banks asking for collateral, calling their loans, ect.)

Rates jumping considerably and not reversing their course within a month.