The Short Case For U.S. Solar

U.S. solar companies are facing a cliff in 2017 when the ITC steps-down to 10% from 30%. The reduction in the ITC will render solar un-competitive absent a >~37% reduction in costs, assuming power and natural gas prices remain roughly at current levels.

Thesis & Catalyst For SCTY, SUNE, SPWR, VSLR

In a panel discussion at Solar Power International's conference in Las Vegas, last October, SCTY President Lyndon Rive stated, "We will hit a cliff when the industry moves from a 30% investment tax credit to only a 10% tax credit. We must reduce costs in the next two years by more than the reduction in the tax credit for the industry to continue past 2016. We are facing a two-year sprint." You can read a transcript of the entire interview here.

A draft paper released last week by Stanford's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance reinforced this point. You can read the paper here.

The key points are:

1) The ITC reduced solar's cost ($/kwh) by approximately 37%

2) In the U.S markets accounting for 80% of solar capacity installations, the expiration of the ITC will make solar un-competitive versus current wholesale power prices (for utility solar systems) and retail rates (for commercial and residential solar systems). The Stanford paper assumes modest decreases in BOS costs based on an average of multiple forecasts, and a roughly flat panel price through 2017 based on an estimated equilibrium price of modules based on global supply/demand and manufacturing costs.

These assumptions appear slightly more aggressive than the backward-looking report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance. In their "2015 Sustainable Energy in America Factbook" best-in-class prices for solar were constant 2012-2014 as module prices leveled or slightly increased. See slide 52.

The Stanford paper concludes, "While our calculations are based on the assumption of continued and significant reductions in system prices and corresponding LCOE figures, we nonetheless conclude that an ITC step-down to 10% by early 2017 would render solar PV uncompetitive across the entire spectrum of applications considered in our study."