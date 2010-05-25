Currency Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD) following through nicely to downside
The Charts for the currency pairs we are following are located at USDJPY: www.solastrader.com/trader-diary/solas-trend-finder-us-dollar-jpy-short977/ , EURUSD: www.solastrader.com/trader-diary/solas-trend-finder-euro-us-dollar-short-2897/ and GBPUSD : www.solastrader.com/trader-diary/solas-trend-finder-gbp-us-dollar-short989/ .
As noted previously with the strength in the Dollar (Dollar Index : @DX) the EURO, British pound are selling off nicely...
We are finding nice swing entries on the Hourly and 15min timeframes and May is proving to be one of our best months to date since we started our system....
Here is a peek at our Equity Curve to date!
About Solas Trend Finder:
The Solas Trend Finder is a suite of proprietary trading software algorithms that deliver real time buy and sell conditions on any Stock, Future or Forex pair.
www.solastrader.com
Disclosure: Short the above mentioned instruments