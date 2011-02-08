Market Rally Continues... SPX, Nasdaq, IBM, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, PCLN, SPG, WYNN, SHLD, LULU, REE, MCP, AVL

Subscribe via Email (FREE)

The market continued to push higher on Monday and Today. Although commodity sectors have been a bit weak, financials seemed to have regained some strength. Heavy weight such as IBM and AAPL are making new highs (IBM $166+ and AAPL $355+). AMZN bounced +3.76% today and has completely recovered the loss since earnings. GOOG added $4. PCLN is trying to make a new breakout, testing the recent highs just above $440.

SPG saw some delayed reaction after its earnings report last week, and has since charged higher. It is now testing the high set back in November 2010, trading just above $106. WYNN bounced today after being pulled down by LVS's earnings. It is also looking at a potential breakout. SHLD took a one day respite and continued higher today, up +3.16%. LULU broke above $80 and we locked in our profits on this trade, for a gain of +68%:

February 08, 2011

07:25 | HappyTrading LULU ($80.60) Sold to Close 02C75 Feb 75 calls, at $6.20 +68%

Rare earth metal stocks jumped today. We have been waiting for this group to run again. REE was up +4.74%. MCP popped nearly +8%. AVL rocketed +12.85%. We took some profits on MCP for a +70% gain:

February 08, 2011

03:57 | HappyTrading MCP ($54.90) Sold to Close 02C55 Feb 55 calls, at $2.55 +70%

Some stocks that had strong earnings last week are running up again: GMCR +3.2%, SFLY +2.39%, OTEX +2.99%. I'm keeping my eyes on CIEN and FNSR, which jumped after JDSU earnings and will report in March.

Silver and gold seem to have caught investors' interest again. Silver is basically back to its recent highs. Gold is a bit behind. These have climbed for about 2 weeks straight and may need to take a breather.

The Dow was up +71.52 points; SPX added +5.52 points; Nasdaq gained +13.06 points:



INX2 glided up +0.81%. SOXX (semiconductors) ended in the red. GLD (gold) and SLV (silver), as mentioned above, were up, with SLV added +3.42%. GDX (gold miners) gained +2.19%. JJC (copper) bounced +1.26%. OIH (oil services) and XLE (energy) were on the weak side. XLF (financials) rose +0.71%. FXI (Chinese ADRs) managed to close in the green.

SPX



SPX added +5.52 points to close at 1324.57. Its daily MAs and MACD continued higher.

Nasdaq



Nasdaq gained +13.06 points to close at 2797.05. Its daily MAs and MACD also went up.

Market indices continue to climb higher along the daily upper BB. VIX closed below 16 again. Will it stay below this time? Commodity stocks have been taking a break, especially as oil traded lower. Mining stocks, though, could start to see some strength again. Coals have been stagnant, trading flat to lower. Some funds probably got rotated from them into techs during the past couple of weeks. We could see some money start to rotate back. Techs will likely still lead the market, but, it may be good to watch the coal stocks again.

Good night and HappyTrading! ™