Weekly Wrap-Up 3/4/2011: VMW, WLT, APKT, FNSR, AIG, APKT, FNSR, RVBD, NFLX, PCLN, CMG

It was a very volatile week, with stocks going up one day and down the next. But, we had expected this volatility. Thus, we traded on both sides. We had another good week, with trades mostly in the GR$$N. Here are the closed trades for the week:

08:56 | HappyTrading FNSR ($44.00) Sold to Close 03C41 Mar 41 calls, at $3.60 +33%

08:56 | HappyTrading RIMM ($66.70) Sold to Close 03C67.5 Mar 68 calls, at $1.45 -26%

07:27 | HappyTrading FNSR ($42.90) Sold to Close 03C41 Mar 3 calls, at $3.20 +19%

06:50 | HappyTrading SINA ($78.80) Sold to Close 03P75 Mar 75 calls, at $1.60 -20%

11:13 | HappyTrading PAAS ($39.50) Sold to Close 03C37 Mar 37 calls, at $3.00 +67%

07:41 | HappyTrading WLT ($120.00) Sold to Close 03P115 Mar 115 put, at $3.00 -21%

12:14 | HappyTrading VMW ($81.10) Sold to Close 03P85 Mar 85 put, at $5.11 +42%

09:05 | HappyTrading AIG ($36.25) Sold to Close 03P37.5 Mar 38 put, at $2.10 +48%

12:48 | HappyTrading CF ($140.80) Sold to Close 03C140 Mar 140 calls, at $5.80 +18%

08:27 | HappyTrading CF ($141.00) Sold to Close 03C140 Mar 140 calls, at $6.05 +23%

07:12 | HappyTrading APKT ($75.30) Sold to Close 03C75 Mar 75 calls, at $4.00 +29%

Oil spiked up today. Although the unemployment rate fell below 9%, it was difficult for the broader market to rally. But, we did see pockets of strength. APKT, FNSR, and RVBD all went higher. NFLX and PCLN popped as well. CMG continued to rebound. On the other hand, financials were weak on a downgrade by Bank of America.

The market is getting a bit more choppy, so, don't be shy to take profits. I'll be back on Sunday with next week's Market Forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Good night and HappyTrading! ™ (click to see our Facebook Page)