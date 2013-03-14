The Dow Makes New High Again! SPX, Nasdaq, NFLX, LNKD, GOOG, AMZN, PCLN, ULTA, VHC, IRSG, WLT, CLF, CSCO, CELG, BAC, C, AXP, GS, JPM, CVLT, SHLD

The broader market continued to push higher this week, with the Dow making new highs each day. The Dow ended at 14,539.14 today, up another +83.86 points. However, some higher flyers have pulled back a bit. Both GOOG and PCLN were down for the second day. AMZN received a downgrade today and fell almost $10. NFLX popped above $195 yesterday as it launched a feature to connect to Facebook; it pulled back $4 today. LNKD kept pushing higher with another new all-time high this morning at $184.15!

Energy stocks bounced today, but, coal stocks were still weak. WLT fell 3.3% and CLF dropped another 4.53%.

At the end of the day, there were some wild movers. ISRG plummeted more than $30, from $515 to $483, in 90 minutes, when a report doubted the use of a robot for hysterectomies. ISRG ended the day down 3.82%, or almost $20. VHC plunged almost 28% as it lost a lawsuit agains CSCO. CVLT popped +8.55% on buyout rumors.

The Dow was up +83.86 points; SPX added +8.71 points; Nasdaq gained +13.81 points:



Most sectors were in the green. OIH (oil services) added +1.96%, while XLE (energy) was up +1.37%. UNG (natural gas) popped +3.85%. BTK (biotechs) inched higher for another record high (CELG has been particularly strong).

SPX



SPX added +8.71 points to close at 1563.23. Its daily MAs and MACD went up.

Nasdaq



Nasdaq gained +13.81 points to close at 3258.93. Its daily MAs and MACD also went higher.

We haven't been trading much this week. It has been hard for me to chase this market. But, each day, it seems more money just keeps coming in. Financials have been really strong, but, are selling off in after-hours this evening after the Fed asked both JPM and GS to resubmit new capital plans by the end of the third quarter. BAC, C, and AXP went higher. Internets have also been strong, but, have also pulled back this week. We'll have to see if some rotation occurs (perhaps to energy stocks?). Retail stocks just keep pushing higher, especially after yesterday's strong numbers. SHLD looks like a breakout and has a gap to fill at $60.

Good night and HappyTrading! ™

