Weekly Wrap-Up April 6, 2013: JOY, HLF, SODA, GLD, FSLR, PCLN, JPM, WFC, BIIB, AMGN, GILD, REGN, INTC, MSFT, IBM, GOOG

Stocks had another amazing week. A non-stop rally that started on Monday took SPX to its new, all-time, record high, hitting 1597.35! Biotechs continued to soar. BIIB, AMGN, GILD, and REGN were just a few that made new all-time highs in the biotech sector!

We had some good trades on both sides. SODA calls gave us an overnight +63% gain. HLF puts was a crazy, fast trade that lasted only 2 minutes and rendered +59% profit. JOY puts was an overnight triple!

12:11 | Ecstatic Plays PSX ($60.50) Sold to Close 04P60 Apr 60 put, at $1.00 -26%

08:34 | HappyTrading AIG ($39.90) Sold to Close 04C39 Apr 39 calls, at $1.07 -24%

07:48 | Ecstatic Plays DDD ($34.50) Sold to Close 04C35 Apr 35 calls, at $0.60 -56%

07:46 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($431.80) Sold to Close 04C440 Apr 440 calls, at $3.15 -33%

07:06 | Ecstatic Plays NFLX ($175.20) Sold to Close 04C170 Apr 170 calls, at $7.80 +20%

06:58 | HappyTrading JOY ($52.10) Sold to Close 04P55 Apr 55 put, at $3.15 +184%

10:56 | Ecstatic Plays HLF ($39.20) Sold to Close 04C40 Apr 40 calls, at $1.75 +59%

09:19 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($434.70) Sold to Close 04C440 Apr 440 calls, at $4.70 -6%

09:06 | HappyTrading LVS ($55.00) Sold to Close 04C52.5 Apr 53 calls, at $2.70 +8%

07:16 | HappyTrading SODA ($53.90) Sold to Close 04C50 Apr 50 calls, at $4.00 +63%

07:11 | HappyTrading SODA ($53.77) Sold to Close 04C50 Apr 50 calls, at $3.80 +55%

11:46 | HappyTrading SODA ($52.20) Sold to Close 04C50 Apr 50 calls, at $2.45 +26%

11:45 | Ecstatic Plays QCOM ($67.35) Sold to Close 04C65 Apr 65 calls, at $2.52 +20%

07:32 | HappyTrading GLD ($152.10) Sold to Close 04C152 Apr 152 calls, at $0.70 -53%

11:20 | Ecstatic Plays LVS ($54.20) Sold to Close 04P52.5 Apr 53 put, at $0.63 -70%

FSLR had a tremendous week, gaining over +40%! PCLN staged a big rally, adding almost $50 for the week. Gold was the biggest news on Friday, falling $80/pound, taking it down to below $1480/pound! GLD, the gold ETF, fell almost 5%! JPM and WFC reported less-than-inspiring quarterly results on Friday, but, their stocks were resilient and came back up after a gap-down open. In fact, the broader market opened lower on Friday, but, dip-buyers came in again.

Stocks were strong last week. Even with more problems in Europe, things held up on Friday. Perhaps there is just no other better place for money to go right now? However, SPX did almost hit 1600. Dow is now over 600 points above its old record high set back in 2007. Buyers may start to take a pause here. But, are there any sellers? From up here (close to SPX 1600), even if the broader market pulls back 40 to 50 SPX points, the market will still be healthily bullish!

Earnings will start to kick in next week. Financials may dominate the scene, but, some heavy-weights in techs are also reporting, including INTC, MSFT, IBM, and GOOG. Lots of new opportunities! We'll take at some of these in next weeks Market Forecast and Sector Watch tomorrow!

