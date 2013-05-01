April 2013 Monthly Wrap-Up: AAPL, PNC, BA, CTXS, PCLN, JOY, HLF, SODA, AMZN

The market has been up every month since the beginning of this year! Every time the market pulled back, big buyer came in and drove the market even higher! This month was no exception. Two weeks ago, stocks took a breather and experienced some profit-taking. But, another week later, we were looking at new highs again!

We've had a very nice month, with most of our trades on the plus side! This week, AAPL calls gave us a nice +118% gain! BA earnings play scored a +114% profit. PCLN puts was a nice intraday +126% win on a quick pullback! CTXS puts were a play on IBM earnings and took in a near-triple. There were many other great trades, and here they are:

Stocks look a bit tired here. SPX 1600 was yet again denied. However, there were really no big sellers. Commodity sectors were weak today, as the Chinese PMI was lower than expected. This market is so strong, we might not see much of a pullback. As discussed this weekend in my Market Forecast, there's support between SPX 1560 and 1570. We do have to be a little more careful though, as the market seems to have a hard time pushing through the 1600 mark. We'll see if the dip-buyers will come in again and try taking SPX 1600 out in the next few days.

We're not trading much right now, mostly just watching and holding cash. There's no hurry to trade right now, unless SPX breaks 1600.

Good night and HappyTrading! ™

