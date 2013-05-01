April 2013 Monthly Wrap-Up: AAPL, PNC, BA, CTXS, PCLN, JOY, HLF, SODA, AMZN

The market has been up every month since the beginning of this year! Every time the market pulled back, big buyer came in and drove the market even higher! This month was no exception. Two weeks ago, stocks took a breather and experienced some profit-taking. But, another week later, we were looking at new highs again!
We've had a very nice month, with most of our trades on the plus side! This week, AAPL calls gave us a nice +118% gain! BA earnings play scored a +114% profit. PCLN puts was a nice intraday +126% win on a quick pullback! CTXS puts were a play on IBM earnings and took in a near-triple. There were many other great trades, and here they are:
- 12:28 | Ecstatic Plays FB ($27.80) Sold to Close 05C27 May 27 calls, at $1.73 +23%
- 12:26 | HappyTrading FB ($27.80) Sold to Close 05C27 May 27 calls, at $1.73 +28%
- 07:39 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($428.00) Sold to Close 0503C415 May 415 calls, at $14.40 +118%
- 07:27 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($426.80) Sold to Close 0503C415 May 415 calls, at $13.40 +103%
- 07:12 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($422.50) Sold to Close 0503C415 May 415 calls, at $11.45 +73%
- 11:15 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($415.70) Sold to Close 0503C415 May 415 calls, at $6.00 +22%
- 11:44 | HappyTrading SOHU ($50.50) Sold to Close 05C50 May 50 calls, at $2.60 +36%
- 06:53 | Ecstatic Plays PG ($77.85) Sold to Close 05P77.5 May 78 put, at $1.51 +28%
- 09:57 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($413.90) Bought to Open 0503C415 May 415 calls, at $4.90 (EXPIRED)
- 11:48 | HappyTrading CELG ($119.70) Sold to Close 05P120 May 120 put, at $4.10 +32%
- 09:52 | Ecstatic Plays PNC ($68.00) Sold to Close 05C67.5 May 68 calls, at $1.41 +57%
- 09:36 | HappyTrading CREE ($57.60) Sold to Close 05C55 May 55 calls, at $3.80 +9%
- 07:11 | Ecstatic Plays WYNN ($131.50) Sold to Close 05C130 May 130 calls, at $4.85 +43%
- 06:54 | HappyTrading HES ($70.10) Sold to Close 05C67.5 May 68 calls, at $3.45 +25%
- 06:44 | HappyTrading HES ($70.00) Sold to Close 05C67.5 May 68 calls, at $3.40 +23%
- 06:37 | HappyTrading BA ($92.40) Sold to Close 05C87.5 May 88 calls, at $5.10 +114%
- 09:50 | Ecstatic Plays WYNN ($129.00) Sold to Close 05C130 May 130 calls, at $3.50 +13%
- 09:34 | HappyTrading CREE ($57.87) Sold to Close 05C55 May 55 calls, at $4.90 +40%
- 07:46 | Ecstatic Plays GOOG ($814.20) Sold to Close 0426C810 Apr 719 calls, at $9.00 +34%
- 12:01 | Ecstatic Plays GOOG ($801.30) Sold to Close 0426C800 Apr 800 calls, at $8.10 +9%
- 07:22 | HappyTrading OXY ($79.50) Sold to Close 05P80 May 80 put, at $2.70 +46%
- 07:16 | Ecstatic Plays BIDU ($86.25) Sold to Close 05P87.5 May 88 put, at $4.85 +3%
- 07:05 | Ecstatic Plays CTXS ($66.70) Sold to Close 04P70 Apr 70 put, at $3.30 +187%
- 09:15 | HappyTrading OXY ($80.50) Sold to Close 05P80 May 80 calls, at $2.29 +24%
- 08:52 | Ecstatic Plays CTXS ($67.70) Sold to Close 04P70 Apr 70 put, at $2.25 +96%
- 08:32 | Ecstatic Plays PCLN ($690.30) Sold to Close 04P700 Apr 700 put, at $11.30 +126%
- 07:06 | Ecstatic Plays PCLN ($695.80) Sold to Close 04P700 Apr 700 put, at $8.30 +66%
- 07:01 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($413.30) Sold to Close 04C425 Apr 425 calls, at $1.08 -77%
- 08:01 | Ecstatic Plays VLO ($39.15) Sold to Close 04P40 Apr 40 put, at $1.25 +6%
- 07:41 | HappyTrading BIDU ($89.75) Sold to Close 05C90 Apr 90 calls, at $1.34 -31%
- 07:14 | Ecstatic Plays BIDU ($89.60) Sold to Close 04C90 Apr 90 calls, at $1.25 -36%
- 12:11 | Ecstatic Plays PSX ($60.50) Sold to Close 04P60 Apr 60 put, at $1.00 -26%
- 08:34 | HappyTrading AIG ($39.90) Sold to Close 04C39 Apr 39 calls, at $1.07 -24%
- 07:48 | Ecstatic Plays DDD ($34.50) Sold to Close 04C35 Apr 35 calls, at $0.60 -56%
- 07:46 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($431.80) Sold to Close 04C440 Apr 440 calls, at $3.15 -33%
- 07:06 | Ecstatic Plays NFLX ($175.20) Sold to Close 04C170 Apr 170 calls, at $7.80 +20%
- 06:58 | HappyTrading JOY ($52.10) Sold to Close 04P55 Apr 55 put, at $3.15 +184%
- 10:56 | Ecstatic Plays HLF ($39.20) Sold to Close 04C40 Apr 40 calls, at $1.75 +59%
- 09:19 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($434.70) Sold to Close 04C440 Apr 440 calls, at $4.70 -6%
- 09:06 | HappyTrading LVS ($55.00) Sold to Close 04C52.5 Apr 53 calls, at $2.70 +8%
- 07:16 | HappyTrading SODA ($53.90) Sold to Close 04C50 Apr 50 calls, at $4.00 +63%
- 07:11 | HappyTrading SODA ($53.77) Sold to Close 04C50 Apr 50 calls, at $3.80 +55%
- 11:46 | HappyTrading SODA ($52.20) Sold to Close 04C50 Apr 50 calls, at $2.45 +26%
- 11:45 | Ecstatic Plays QCOM ($67.35) Sold to Close 04C65 Apr 65 calls, at $2.52 +20%
- 11:43 | HappyTrading QCOM ($67.35) Sold to Close 04C65 Apr 65 calls, at $2.52 +20%
- 07:32 | HappyTrading GLD ($152.10) Sold to Close 04C152 Apr 152 calls, at $0.70 -53%
- 11:20 | Ecstatic Plays LVS ($54.20) Sold to Close 04P52.5 Apr 53 put, at $0.63 -70%
- 10:48 | HappyTrading AMZN ($255.00) Sold to Close 0412P255 Apr 255 put, at $3.40 +28%
- 07:20 | HappyTrading AMZN ($254.00) Sold to Close 0412P255 Apr 255 put, at $4.30 +62%
- 09:16 | Ecstatic Plays WHR ($111.50) Sold to Close 04P115 Apr 115 put, at $4.50 +36%
- 08:13 | Ecstatic Plays WHR ($112.00) Sold to Close 04P115 Apr 115 calls, at $4.00 +21%
- 11:55 | HappyTrading CERN ($92.30) Sold to Close 04C95 Apr 35 calls, at $1.00 -33%
- 08:11 | Ecstatic Plays BIDU ($88.20) Sold to Close 04C87.5 Apr 88 calls, at $2.42 -7%
- 07:10 | HappyTrading LNKD ($173.80) Sold to Close 04P170 Apr 170 put, at $3.75 +7%
- 06:57 | HappyTrading LNKD ($172.00) Sold to Close 04P170 Apr 170 put, at $3.90 +11%
- 11:35 | HappyTrading STX ($36.75) Sold to Close 04C35 Apr 35 calls, at $2.31 +24%
- 09:45 | Ecstatic Plays NFLX ($183.00) Sold to Close 0405P185 Apr 185 put, at $4.75 +23%
- 07:17 | HappyTrading MNST ($47.80) Bought to Open 04P47.5 Apr 48 put, at $1.40 (EXPIRED)
- 06:45 | HappyTrading STX ($35.80) Bought to Open 04C35 Apr 35 calls, at $1.86 (EXPIRED)
(to subscribe to our trade alerts, please visit our Services Page or CLICK HERE to watch a step-by-step instructional video)
Stocks look a bit tired here. SPX 1600 was yet again denied. However, there were really no big sellers. Commodity sectors were weak today, as the Chinese PMI was lower than expected. This market is so strong, we might not see much of a pullback. As discussed this weekend in my Market Forecast, there's support between SPX 1560 and 1570. We do have to be a little more careful though, as the market seems to have a hard time pushing through the 1600 mark. We'll see if the dip-buyers will come in again and try taking SPX 1600 out in the next few days.
We're not trading much right now, mostly just watching and holding cash. There's no hurry to trade right now, unless SPX breaks 1600.
Good night and HappyTrading! ™