Weekly Wrap-Up 5/12/13: SWKS, FFIV, CF, GOOG, SOHU, SINA, APC, SLB, FB, PCLN, EXPE

Happy Mother's Day!

The markets continued to plow higher. The Dow pushed through 15,000 and SPX closed above 1630. Nasdaq broke out above 3400. We also had a great week. SWKS calls gave us a +57% gain; we've held on to this since earnings. SOHU calls turned in a +163 profit. SOHU continued to push higher throughout the week on M&A activities in the Chinese internet space. CF produced a +93% win on eanings. APA calls were an overnight gain of +121% on earnings. Here are the closed trades for the week:

12:43 | Ecstatic Plays GOOG ($878.00) Sold to Close 05880 May 880 calls, at $8.00 +4%

12:15 | Ecstatic Plays GOOG ($879.00) Sold to Close 05C880 May 880 calls, at $8.70 +13%

10:53 | HappyTrading SWKS ($23.60) Sold to Close 05C21 May 21 calls, at $2.67 +57%

12:05 | HappyTrading AAPL ($458.00) Sold to Close 05C470 May 470 calls, at $2.70 -40%

11:55 | HappyTrading CMG ($370.00) Sold to Close 05C375 May 375 calls, at $3.20 -24%

08:52 | HappyTrading FFIV ($79.35) Sold to Close 05C75 May 75 calls, at $4.60 +48%

07:03 | Ecstatic Plays SINA ($57.70) Sold to Close 05C55 May 55 calls, at $3.90 +10%

06:47 | HappyTrading CF ($194.70) Sold to Close 05C185 May 185 calls, at $10.25 +93%

06:44 | Ecstatic Plays APA ($81.50) Sold to Close 05C75 May 75 calls, at $6.40 +121%

12:55 | Ecstatic Plays SINA ($57.80) Sold to Close 05C55 May 55 calls, at $4.15 +17%

12:47 | HappyTrading CF ($191.15) Sold to Close 05C185 May 185 calls, at $8.50 +60%

09:33 | Ecstatic Plays BIDU ($92.50) Sold to Close 05C90 May 90 calls, at $3.45 +17%

07:27 | HappyTrading SOHU ($54.90) Sold to Close 05C50 May 50 calls, at $5.00 +163%

10:37 | Ecstatic Plays DXJ ($48.53) Sold to Close 05C47 May 47 calls, at $1.80 +20%

10:26 | Ecstatic Plays SLB ($76.80) Sold to Close 05C75 May 75 calls, at $2.30 +28%

08:19 | HappyTrading FFIV ($77.80) Sold to Close 05C75 May 75 calls, at $3.25 +5%

08:18 | HappyTrading APC ($87.80) Sold to Close 05C85 May 85 calls, at $3.35 +34%

(to subscribe to our trade alerts, please visit our Services Page or CLICK HERE to watch a step-by-step instructional video)

If you're still waiting on the sideline, you've gotta come into this market! There are both quick and steady money to be made!

GOOG's glasses seem to be catching a lot of attention. Its stock seems to be on its way to $900+ and it wouldn't surprise me to see GOOG testing $1000 this years. PCLN popped after earnings and is looking for a breakout; even EXPE bounced. Kuwait just made a $3 billion deal with Airbus; it'll be interesting to see how BA trades on Monday. I suspect that if BA gets a pullback, dip-buyers will come in within a couple of days. Commodities were weak on Friday as the dollar rose. Financials seem to be hold steady. Biotechs were strong again on M&A activities. We'll look at these sectors in more detail later on this evening in my weekly Market Forecast & Sector Watch.

Happy Mother's Day and HappyTrading! ™

Sign up for FREE membership!