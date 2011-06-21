Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Techs Lead the Market in A Strong Bounce! SPX, Nasdaq, BIDU, SINA, SOHU, QIHU, PCLN, GOOG, AMZN, OPEN

Stocks popped higher today at open and never looked back!  Buyers were rushing back into the beaten down tech stocks.  The bounce was broad-based, although short-covering rendered the oversold sectors flying.  Chinese internet stocks, especially, saw a really strong day!  SINA vaulted almost +20%, trading as high as $92.9 from yesterday's $77.62 close!  Other stocks in the same sector were up as well:  BIDU +7.97%, SOHU +6.2%, QIHU +10.69%.

PCLN, which has fallen from $520 to almost touching $450 in just 2 weeks, popped +6.28%, and was up over $30 intraday!  Its weekly call options soared more than +1000%!!  GOOG bounced a relatively muted +1.74%.  AMZN gained +3.47%.  OPEN climbed +3.81%.

The Dow was up +109.63 points; SPX added +17.16 points; Nasdaq jumped +57.6 points (a whopping +2.19%):

FDN (internet) jumped +3.09%.  XME (metals and mining) gained +3.64% while GDX (gold miners) added +3.37%.  XLE (energy) advanced +1.99%.  XLF (financials) rose +1.41%.  FXI (Chinese ADRs) rebounded +1.55%.

SPX

SPX added +17.16 points to close at 1295.52.  Its 10-day MA and MACD turned up.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq jumped +57.6 points to close at 2687.26.  It closed above 2675, which was an important support level that it broken through last week.  Its MACD went higher.

This was a really powerful bounce today.  VIX fell back, but, still closed above 18.  With the dramatic fall in the last 3 weeks, the market is now far more volatile, and, we could see big moves like this in either direction in the near future.  This afternoon, Greek PM won a symbolic confidence vote, which was much expected by the global markets.  Tomorrow, we'll hear from the Fed and its latest rate decisions.  The market can now begin to draw a bottom with support between 1250-1260.  The immediate resistance is once again between 1300-1310.  With such a strong bounce today, the market will likely need a breather tomorrow.

Good night and HappyTrading! ™

