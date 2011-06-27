Weekly Wrap-Up + Market Forecast + Sector Watch: SPX, Nasdaq, GLD, USO, MOO, FDN, CF, POT, AGU, MOS, MON, PCLN, NFLX, FFIV, CRM, VMW, RVBD

Last week was another volatile week, and, the market indices were once again mixed. In last weekend's Market Forecast, I wrote:

"For the new week, the momentum is still on the downside. Bounces will likely not hold. VIX is now above 20 and could easily pop higher. The support between 1260 and 1250 could be tested again. Nasdaq 2600 is getting weaker; 2550 is the next support. Financial problems in Greece is getting worse and the financial sector could see more selling pressure."

Monday and Tuesday, the market did it's best to rebound. Techs saw buyers rushing back in. However, as I said in Tuesday night's article ("the market is now far more volatile, and, we could see big moves like this in either direction in the near future"), market slid on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, the market took a sharp dive in the morning as jobless claims climbed. But, it clawed its way back up to even by the market close; only to slip back down on Friday.

With the market environment being so volatile, we did trade much. Here were the closed trades:

07:48 | HappyTrading NFLX ($259.80) Sold to Close 0701C265 Jul 265 calls, at $3.55 +18%

07:10 | HappyTrading AAPL ($320.80) Sold to Close 0624P310 Jun 310 put, at $0.85 -79%

For the week, the Dow was down 69.78 points; SPX lost 3.01 points; Nasdaq added +36.41 points. Oil and gold both ended lower. At the time of this writing, Asian markets were mixed. Here's where the US market stood after Friday's close:

SPX



On Friday, SPX fell 15.05 points to close at 1268.45. Its daily MAs and MACD went down.

Nasdaq



Nasdaq dropped 33.86 points to close at 2652.89. It closed right at its 10-day MA. Its MACD flattened.

SPX closed below its 10-day MA, but above 1260. Nasdaq closed right at 10-day MA, and still 50+ points above 2600. VIX went down to test 18, but, closed above 21. For the new week...

