Weekly Wrap-Up 8/16/2011: IBM, GOOG, NFLX, PCLN

It was a fast-moving week, the direction being mostly "up"! It took most bulls by surprise, let alone the shorts!! For example, AMZN ran up $28 in one week, $12 of which was on Friday alone! AMZN is now at a new all-time high, breaking above $100 billion in market cap! We also had to switch gears, closing puts on Monday and getting into longside trades. We had a pretty good week, especially with trading fast trades on expiring options in IBM, GOOG, NFLX, PCLN. (See Thursday night's article on "Having Fun Trading Expiring Options!") Here are the closed published trades:

08:50 | HappyTrading FSLR ($86.10) Sold to Close 0923P85 Sep 85 put, at $2.53 +23%

07:54 | HappyTrading QCOM ($53.35) Sold to Close 10C52.5 Oct 53 calls, at $2.71 +2%

07:27 | HappyTrading QCOM ($53.73) Sold to Close 10C52.5 Oct 53 calls, at $2.95 +11%

12:22 | HappyTrading ICE ($123.15) Sold to Close 09C120 Sep 120 calls, at $3.20 +10%

07:23 | HappyTrading SNDK ($43.33) Sold to Close 10C42 Oct 42 calls, at $3.80 +43%

08:33 | HappyTrading SNDK ($42.65) Sold to Close 10C42 Oct 42 calls, at $3.60 +36%

12:46 | HappyTrading FSLR ($85.50) Sold to Close 09P85 Sep 85 put, at $2.50 -24%

12:03 | HappyTrading OPEN ($53.10) Sold to Close 09P55 Sep 55 put, at $3.10 +29%

11:39 | HappyTrading OPEN ($53.20) Sold to Close 09P55 Sep 55 put, at $3.20 +33%

07:44 | HappyTrading SLV ($40.05) Sold to Close 09C40 Sep 40 calls, at $0.89 -61%

07:24 | HappyTrading CLF ($76.00) Sold to Close 09C80 Sep 80 calls, at $0.90 -69%

The market is turning back up and should start to catch the attention of individual investors that are still waiting on the sideline. This week's action could have marked a turning point as the bullish movement came in the face of European financial crisis. Tomorrow, we'll further discuss things in detail in my Market Forecast for next week.

Have a great weekend!

Good night and HappyTrading! ™

