Weakness in Financials Halts Market: SPX, Nasdaq, JPM, WFC, BAC, GS, PCLN, NFLX, AMZN, AAPL, BIDU

The market started out quite strongly this morning, but, the strength soon faded. Financials continued to be weak, as problems in Europe still pressured the sector. JPM, WFC, BAC, GS were all in the red. Techs had a strong bounce on Monday and saw some profit-taking: PCLN was down 2%; AMZN dropped 3%; AAPL shed $2.92; BIDU slipped $1.89.

We tried to catch the powerful bounce on Monday, but, by late morning today, things were looking a little weak. So, we cashed out our quick plays:

07:21 | HappyTrading AAPL ($378.50) Sold to Close 1202C375 Dec 375 calls, at $6.20 +32%

12:18 | HappyTrading V ($92.89) Sold to Close 1202C92.5 Dec 93 calls, at $1.43 +19%

12:17 | HappyTrading AAPL ($374.20) Sold to Close 1202C370 Dec 370 calls, at $7.40 +7%

All of these options closed much lower today. These weekly calls can lose their values fast in a volatile, tightly ranged market. Therefore, we took our small profits and ran.

At the end of the day, the market barely closed in the green. The Dow was up +32.62 points; SPX added +2.64 points; Nasdaq dropped 11.83 points:



USO (oil) went up +1.85%. XLE (energy) added +1.43%. XLF (financials) slipped.

SPX



SPX added +2.64 points to close at 1195.19. It closed below its daily MAs and the MACD stayed flat.

Nasdaq



Nasdaq dropped 11.84 points to close at 2515.51. It also closed below its daily MAs. Its MACD was down.

As disussed in my Market Forecast this weekend, we expected a bounce to start the week, but, the bounce might not hold. SPX 1200 seemed to have quite a bit of resistance. The market may need a couple of more days to sort things out. Don't be too eager to trade this market. If you do and have quick profits, don't be shy to take them. Be patient, and allow the market to show clearer signals.

Good night and HappyTrading! ™

