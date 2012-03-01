Market Rises On Better Economic Data: SPX, Nasdaq, GS, JPM, WYNN, LVS, AAPL, PCLN, ISRG, PRGO, CRM, VMW, CTXS, RHT, LULU, SINA, QIHU, YOKU, BIDU

The market slipped yesterday, but, it quickly reversed yesterday's loss. This morning, the jobless claims fell 2,000 and auto sales were strong. Financial were strong right from the start. GS jumped +5.2% and JPM added +2.88%. Casino stocks pushed higher. LVS has been going higher and higher; it added another +2.18% today. WYNN finally woke up and climbed +3%. We got into GS March 120 calls in the morning and walked away with a nearly double after a few hours. We have been on WYNN March 120 calls for about a week, and took some profits today:

March 01, 2012

01:06 | HappyTrading WYNN ($122.30) Sold to Close 03C120 Mar 120 calls, at $4.50 +50%

11:28 | HappyTrading GS ($120.25) Sold to Close 03C120 Mar 120 calls, at $3.17 +81%

11:02 | HappyTrading WYNN ($123.10) Sold to Close 03C120 Mar 120 calls, at $5.00 +67%

10:36 | HappyTrading GS ($120.80) Sold to Close 03C120 Mar 120 calls, at $3.30 +89%

10:19 | HappyTrading GS ($120.55) Sold to Close 03C120 Mar 120 calls, at $3.15 +80%

There were more stocks making new all-time highs today. Even AAPL, after running up and up, and up...

