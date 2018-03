Another Good Week!

Even though the market rally stalled this week, we still came out in flying colors, mostly GR$$N. Notable trades are the HBAN June 5 calls:

May 15, 2009

09:00 | HappyTrading SYT ($46.69) Sold to Close SYTFI Jun 45 calls, at $3.10 +29%

06:48 | HappyTrading SYT ($46.88) Sold to Close SYTFI Jun 45 calls, at $3.20 +33%



May 14, 2009

12:50 | HappyTrading MOS ($50.70) Sold to Close MOSFI Jun 45 calls, at $7.50 +32%

12:19 | HappyTrading POT ($107.30) Sold to Close PYPEA May 105 calls, at $3.20 +7%

11:40 | HappyTrading POT ($108.30) Sold to Close PYPEA May 105 calls, at $4.00 +34%

11:28 | HappyTrading MOS ($49.60) Sold to Close MOSFI Jun 45 calls, at $6.70 +18%



May 13, 2009

06:45 | HappyTrading MOS ($49.00) Sold to Close MOSFI Jun 45 calls, at $6.30 +17%



May 12, 2009

09:40 | HappyTrading FSLR ($190.70) Sold to Close HJQET May 200 calls, at $1.90 -46%

08:24 | HappyTrading MOS ($47.30) Sold to Close MOSEI May 45 calls, at $2.80 +17%



May 11, 2009

12:41 | HappyTrading WYNN ($49.20) Sold to Close UWYEA May 48 calls, at $2.55 +9%

07:59 | HappyTrading HBAN ($6.10) Sold to Close HQBFA Jun 5 calls, at $1.70 +113%

07:46 | HappyTrading HBAN ($5.90) Sold to Close HQBFA Jun 5 calls, at $1.60 +100%

07:20 | HappyTrading HBAN ($5.73) Sold to Close HQBFA Jun 5 calls, at $1.50 +88%

We have no outstanding published trades on options. We do have 1 "partial" trade that expired, which we locked in some profits already:

May 01, 2009

12:28 | HappyTrading SOHU ($55.50) Sold to Close UZKEK May 55 calls, at $3.70 +16%

07:36 | HappyTrading SOHU ($54.80) Bought to Open UZKEK May 55 calls, at $3.20 (partially out, EXPIRED)

Have a great weekend, everyone!

HappyTrading! ™