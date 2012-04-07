Weekly Wrap-Up April 5: FFIV, PCLN, GLD, AAPL

Well, the market struggled to find a clear direction this week. However, there are still plenty of good trading opportunities. The market basically ended flat for the week, but, we traded on both sides and captured another nice week!

We started with a +92% winner on FFIV calls that we held over the weekend. Then, we continued with PCLN calls, although we were a bit too cautious and cashed them out a day early. Puts on GLD (gold) got us an overnight +96% profit. Finally, we made some good trades on AAPL with both puts and calls to wrap up the week:

09:42 | HappyTrading AAPL ($633.30) Sold to Close 0413C625 Apr 625 calls, at $14.50 +32%

09:39 | HappyTrading AAPL ($634.30) Sold to Close 0413C625 Apr 625 calls, at $15.40 +40%

07:08 | Ecstatic Plays LNKD ($99.50) Sold to Close 0405P100 Apr 100 put, at $1.00 -17%

12:49 | HappyTrading RIG ($51.98) Sold to Close 04P52.5 Apr 53 put, at $1.92 +8%

10:55 | HappyTrading NFLX ($110.00) Sold to Close 04P110 Apr 110 put, at $4.25 +13%

08:00 | HappyTrading CREE ($29.40) Sold to Close 04C32 Apr 32 calls, at $0.80 -60%

07:35 | Ecstatic Plays AAPL ($620.00) Sold to Close 0405P620 Apr 620 put, at $4.50 +29%

06:56 | HappyTrading CHKP ($64.15) Sold to Close 04C62.5 Apr 63 calls, at $2.45 -8%

06:41 | HappyTrading PCLN ($740.00) Sold to Close 0405C740 Apr 740 calls, at $6.79 -4%

06:40 | HappyTrading GLD ($157.80) Sold to Close 0405P160 Apr 160 put, at $2.39 +96%

12:41 | Ecstatic Plays PCLN ($739.40) Sold to Close 0405C735 Apr 735 calls, at $9.40 +34%

12:10 | Ecstatic Plays PCLN ($737.70) Sold to Close 0405C735 Apr 535 calls, at $8.50 +21%

12:03 | Ecstatic Plays PCLN ($737.00) Sold to Close 0405C735 Apr 535 calls, at $8.00 +14%

08:13 | Ecstatic Plays FFIV ($139.40) Sold to Close 0405C135 Apr 135 calls, at $4.60 +92%

07:41 | Ecstatic Plays FFIV ($139.10) Sold to Close 0405C135 Apr 135 calls, at $4.35 +81%

07:17 | Ecstatic Plays FFIV ($138.80) Sold to Close 0405C135 Apr 135 calls, at $4.20 +75%

On Friday, the latest jobs data showed that the hiring dropped slightly, although the jobless rate fell to 8.2%. The market was certainly cautious ahead of the report. We'll take a closer look at how the market is doing in my weekly Market Forecast on Sunday evening.

Happy Easter, everyone!

Good night and HappyTrading! ™

