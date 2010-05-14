Another Solid Week! PCLN, GOLD

It was a volatile week. But, in the end, the market closed on a weak note. We were very cautious about chasing longs after Monday's big jump. We did catch some good trades on gold/gold miners. Then, we waited to play puts, which produced a nice +111% profit in PCLN. Here are the closed trades for the week:

May 14, 2010

12:59 | HappyTrading PCLN ($208.00) Sold to Close 05P210 May 210 put, at $6.50 +71%

12:52 | HappyTrading PCLN ($207.80) Sold to Close 05P210 May 210 put, at $6.70 +76%

12:30 | HappyTrading PCLN ($206.20) Sold to Close 05P210 May 210 put, at $8.00 +111%



May 13, 2010

12:53 | HappyTrading RIG ($67.00) Sold to Close 05P65 May 65 calls, at $1.58 +13%

12:18 | HappyTrading RIG ($66.89) Sold to Close 05P65 May 65 put, at $1.60 +14%



May 12, 2010

09:16 | HappyTrading CME ($330.50) Sold to Close 05C330 May 330 calls, at $6.30 -21%



May 11, 2010

12:44 | HappyTrading ICE ($120.70) Sold to Close 05C120 May 120 calls, at $3.50 -35%

10:17 | HappyTrading GOLD ($88.20) Sold to Close 05C85 May 85 calls, at $4.40 +38%

09:25 | HappyTrading GOLD ($88.40) Sold to Close 05C85 May 85 calls, at $4.50 +41%



May 10, 2010

12:56 | HappyTrading CME ($332.00) Sold to Close 05C330 May 330 calls, at $9.00 +6%

